Den Of Thieves 2 Pantera Premiere Day Update: Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr starrer tops the Thursday box office in North America; Grosses USD 1.35 million
Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera dominated the North American Thursday box office, raking in USD 1.35 million on its premiere day.
Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. are back on screens in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, four years after their first action-packed heist thriller enchanted viewers. The Lionsgate movie has made $1.3 million in Thursday USA previews and is projected to earn $11 million to $13 million in its opening weekend. If it achieves this target, DOT2 could go toe-to-toe with Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King for the box office crown for the week.
Disney’s much-anticipated Lion King prequel, which opened back in December, is on track for $12 million to $15 million in its fourth weekend. It kicked off the new year with $23.4 million last weekend but may slip to second place, under Den of Thieves 2, if it loses some staying power.
For our readers’ reference, the original Den of Thieves made $950,000 in Thursday previews when it came out in January 2018. It launched with $15.2 million in its opening weekend and ended its run with $80 million.
The sequel cost $40 million, and Lionsgate hopes to celebrate this weekend with its first No. 1 opening since November 2023’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.
Written and directed once again by Christian Gudegast, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera follows Butler’s LAPD officer Big Nick as he tracks down Donnie (Jackson Jr.), a robber scheming a diamond heist. Additional cast members include Evin Ahmad, Salvatore Esposito, Meadow Williams, Swen Temmel, and more.
Also opening this weekend is Paramount’s Better Man, a musical biopic that reimagines singer Robbie Williams as a CGI monkey. It is projected to earn $2 million in its opening weekend. Paramount, for the record, is also buoyed by the earnings of Sonic 3, which debuted over the Christmas weekend and has already crossed the $195 million mark at the North American box office, making it the most successful offering of the franchise. Sonic 3’s global revenue currently stands at $350 million.
