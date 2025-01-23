January 2025 (Weekend 4) Box Office Prediction: Flight Risk to top the chart with a USD 13 million debut

The fourth weekend of January 2025 promises a thrilling box office showdown, led by the debut of Flight Risk, a Lionsgate action thriller helmed by Mel Gibson and starring Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, and Topher Grace. The film is set to soar with an expected opening weekend gross of USD 13 million.

The film follows a high-stakes journey across the Alaskan wilderness where a U.S. Marshal, a government witness, and a hitman pilot navigate a treacherous web of deceit and danger. With its gripping storyline, Flight Risk is poised to capture the audience's attention and is especially expected to enchant action thriller genre lovers.

Meanwhile, Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King continues its run, having premiered during the Christmas 2024 weekend. Directed by Barry Jenkins, this photorealistic prequel explores the origin of Mufasa, the beloved lion king, while integrating new characters and storylines. Featuring a voice cast that includes Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and Blue Ivy Carter in her film debut, Mufasa is projected to pocket another USD 5-7 million, adding to its current domestic total of $211 million.

Sony Pictures’ One of Them Days, a female-led buddy comedy, is also holding strong in its second weekend. Starring Keke Palmer and SZA in her acting debut, the film follows two roommates embroiled in a financial crisis after their rent money is squandered. Directed by Lawrence Lamont, the film has received positive critical reviews and a standout audience reception. Like Mufasa, it is expected to gross between USD 5-7 million this weekend.

With Flight Risk leading the charge and two strong contenders vying for audience attention, the weekend is shaping up to be a feast for theatergoers. Whether it's the suspenseful thrills of a high-stakes flight, the heartwarming journey of Mufasa, or the comedic adventures of two friends, there’s something for movie aficionados this weekend.

Stay tuned to check if the numbers predicted materialize by the end of the week.

