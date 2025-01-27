FussClass Dabhade Box Office: Marathi dramedy enjoys STRONG Republic Day weekend

FussClass Dabhade, starring Amey Wagh, Siddharth Chandekar, and Kshitee Jog, is performing well at the box office. The Marathi family dramedy, written and directed by Hemant Dhome, was released in cinemas on January 24. The movie succeeded in reaping the benefits of Republic Day weekend.

FussClass Dabhade recorded a solid opening weekend

As per reports, the movie took a healthy opening and maintained a strong trend over the weekend. The Republic Day vibe helped it on Day 3, where it registered solid growth.

Further, it recorded a good hold on its first Monday. Looking at its trends, FussClass Dabhade will likely keep attracting the crowd in the coming days and sail through a successful theatrical end at the box office.

FussClass Dabhade receives positive word-of-mouth

Bankrolled by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Chalchitra Mandalee, the Marathi movie received positive word-of-mouth among the audience and the critics alike, and that's what is driving its business.

It will be interesting to see if the movie can hold well and stick to the cinemas for a long run. The Amey Wagh starrer can potentially emerge as a profitable venture for the makers.

Know About FussClass Dabhade

FussClass Dabhade is a Marathi language family comedy drama. It revolves around three siblings, exploring their humorous and emotional side.

The Dabhade family's wedding brings together laughter, chaos, and emotional moments as old conflicts resurface. Despite the tension, the family is reminded of the unbreakable bonds of love, loyalty, and shared history that define them.

FussClass Dabhade In Theaters

FussClass Dabhade is running in theaters near you. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

