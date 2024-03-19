Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Amey Wagh, Sonalee Kulkarni get awarded with Best Marathi Actor trophy

From Akshay Kumar to Sushmita Sen, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, and more, almost all of B-town has gathered at Taj Lands End in Mumbai for the ongoing Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024. In the coveted ceremony, many talented artists are awarded for their contribution to cinema. Two talented actors from the Marathi film industry were also rewarded with the Best Actor award. Read on to know who won in this category!

Amey Wagh and Sonalee Kulkarni win the Best Marathi Actor award at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024

After two successful seasons, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards is back with a bang. Just like in past ceremonies, this year, the best artists from television, Bollywood, and Marathi cinema will be awarded for their hard work. Among the several winners who will be happily taking home the trophy are leading stars of the Marathi film industry Amey Wagh and Sonalee Kulkarni.

Amey was named the Best Marathi Actor (Male) for his captivating portrayal of Jaggu in the film Jaggu Ani Juliet, while Sonalee took home the trophy for Best Marathi Actor (Female) for her impactful performance in Victoria.

Sonalee Kulkarni’s work front

Sonalee worked as a model before she stepped into the acting space with the Marathi-language comedy-drama Bakula Namdeo Ghotale, directed by Kedar Shinde. The actress, who is known for her lavani dance song Apsara Aali in the Marathi film Natarang, has received several accolades, proving that she is worthy of the Best Actor award. Some of her notable works include Mitwaa, Ti and Ti, Pandu, and others. She made her Hindi film debut with Grand Masti and was seen in a cameo appearance in Singham 2.

Amey Wagh’s work front

While he is known for his acting skills in Marathi language films like Popat, Faster Fene, Muramba, and Girlfriend, Amey played the role of Kushal in the TV show Sacred Games 2. Moreover, he portrayed the role of Rasool Sheikh in Asur and Asur 2. Aiyyaa, Govinda Naam Mera, High Jack, and Billu are some of the Hindi language films he has been part of.

