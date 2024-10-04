In 2011, Aanand L Rai, Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan collaborated for the first time on Tanu Weds Manu and the film proved to be a sleeper hit at the box office. Four years later, the trio reunited on the sequel and it turned out to be a huge blockbuster, as also the highest grossing feature film fronted by a female protagonist in Hindi. Ever since then, there has been a constant demand on Tanu Weds Manu 3, but nothing has been officially conveyed by the makers. But now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Aanand L Rai and his writing partner, Himanshu Sharma, have locked the plot of Tanu Weds Manu 3.

According to sources close to the development, Tanu Weds Manu 3 beautifully continues from the point where the first and second part ended. “It’s a sequel in true sense and the makers have come across a story that organically leads itself to a trilogy. Staying true to the world of part one and two, the third instalment too will be a blend of humor with romance and drama. The basic idea is locked by Aanand L Rai and the intent is to take the film on floors in the second half of 2025,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the third instalment of Tanu Weds Manu will feature Kangana Ranaut in a triple role alongside the sigular role of R Madhavan. “Kangana is excited to explore the first triple role of her career, and is awaiting a complete narration from Aanand L Rai. The film will give her the opportunity to dive into new shades of a performer,” the source informed. For those uanware, Kangana Ranaut featured in a double role in Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Advertisement

The film is expected to go on floors by July / August 2025, once Aanand L Rai wraps up shooting for Tere Ishk Mein with Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. Kangana Ranaut is meanwhile gearing up for the release of Emergency next. Tanu Weds Manu 3 is expected to be a big theatrical attraction in 2026, and is expected to continue the 100 per-cent track record of the franchise at the box office. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi in talks to spearhead Neeraj Pandey’s web series for Netflix