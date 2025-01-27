Sky Force Day 4 Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya movie witnesses a dip post weekend; collects Rs 6 crore on first Monday

Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in the lead along with Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, and Sharad Kelkar, has registered a drop on the first Monday.

Sky Force drops on 1st Monday; collects Rs 6 crore

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Sky Force recorded a drop of 55% on Day 4 over its opening day after a reasonably good weekend. The movie collected Rs 6 crore on Day 4 and took the total cume to Rs 70 crore net at the Indian box office.

Opened with Rs 13.75 crore on January 24, the Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya movie witnessed good momentum over the weekend and collected Rs 23.75 crore on Day 2 and Rs 26.50 crore on Day 3, coinciding with Republic Day.

However, one cannot ignore the fact that these collections are reflections of tactics makers used to give it the much-needed push. For the unversed, the stakeholders opted for heavy discounts on ticket prices, making the cinema outing much cheaper for the audience. A major chunk of the audience booked their tickets at just Rs 20 to Rs 50, reaping the benefits of major discount offers that ranged from Rs 250 to Rs 500 per ticket in the standard formats.

Day Wise Box Office Collection of Sky Force is as follows:

Day Box Office Collection Day 1 Rs 13.75 crore Day 2 Rs 23.75 crore Day 3 Rs 26.50 crore Day 4 Rs 6 crore Total Rs 70 crore

Sky Force In Theaters

