Hit 3 North America Premiere Advance Bookings Update: Nani's movie rakes in a strong USD 25,000 with 15 days to go

Natural Star Nani is gearing up for another intense outing with HIT 3, and the early signs from North America are already promising. With over 15 days left for release, the film has already collected a solid USD 25,000 in premiere advance bookings, which is a strong indication of the excitement surrounding this third installment in the HIT franchise.

Advertisement

Nani’s previous release, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, had an impressive run at the box office, grossing Rs 59 crore worldwide in its first weekend itself, of which Rs 19 crore (USD 2.30 million) was contributed by overseas markets. The film wrapped up with a global cume of Rs 94.85 crore, including Rs 67.60 crore from India and a massive Rs 27.25 crore (USD 3.25 million) from overseas.

With HIT 3, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, Nani returns in a gritty, action-heavy avatar as a hardened cop. The trailer has hinted at brutal killings, layered mysteries, and intense drama, and Nani himself has confirmed that the film carries an A-rating, advising younger fans to stay away. The setup, much like a Telugu version of John Wick with KGF-style elevations, has clearly struck a chord with audiences.

Meanwhile, the Telugu box office in North America has seen an almost dull phase in recent times. Films like Jack, Mad Square, and Robinhood failed to make a mark in overseas markets while they were expected to rock it. With no major hits of late, expectations are high that HIT 3 will bridge the gap and bring momentum back for Telugu films.

Advertisement

Adding more to the excitement is HIT 3's mighty clash with Tamil superstar Suriya’s Retro in Telugu and Tamil on May 1st. With advance bookings already looking encouraging and buzz growing by the day, HIT 3 could be the much-needed jolt the Telugu film circuit in North America is waiting for.

ALSO READ: Odela 2 Pre-Release Recovery Analysis: Has Tamannaah Bhatia's movie recovered costs from Amazon Prime Video alone?