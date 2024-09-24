Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Final Box Office Collections Worldwide: Nani starrer set to end its global run, slightly short of Rs 100 crore mark

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, starring Nani, SJ Suryah, Priyanka Mohanan, and Aditi Balan, among others, has almost exhausted its theatrical run. The action-drama directed by Vivek Athreya is soon getting its digital release, with the theatrical run ending. The movie shies off with the milestone of Rs 100 crore and is set to wrap up its entire run by collecting Rs 95 crore worldwide.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Wraps Up At Rs 94.85 crore, Becomes Third Highest Grosser For Nani

The total cume of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram currently stands at Rs 94.85 crore, of which the domestic markets contributed Rs 67.60 while USD 3.25 million, i.e. Rs 27.25 crore, came from overseas. The makers will get a total share of Rs 45.25 crore, which is pretty good.

The Vivek Athreya-directed commercial potboiler emerged as the third highest-grossing film of Nani's career at the worldwide box office after Dasara (Rs 121 crore) and Eega (Rs 107 crore).

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Grosses Rs 67 Crore In India, A Successful Venture

Bankrolled by DVV Entertainment, the movie collected Rs 52.25 crore in Telugu states, which is underwhelming for a Nani film mounted on a heavy budget. It did well in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, where it minted Rs 8 crore and Rs 5.75 crore, respectively.

However, the movie couldn't make it big in Hindi and satisfied under Rs 1 crore collection. The total cume of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has reached to Rs 67.60 crore in India.

The Nani starrer action-flick met with positive to mixed word of mouth. The movie did average business in India but received an overwhelming response from foreign locations, which contributed to it becoming a successful venture.

The movie is now gearing up for its digital release on Netflix on September 26 in multiple languages.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is as follows:

Area Share Gross Nizam Rs. 13 cr. Rs. 26 cr. Andhra Rs. 10 cr. Rs. 20 cr. Ceeded Rs. 4 cr. Rs. 6.50 cr. Total APTS Rs. 27 cr. Rs. 52.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 8 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 5.75 cr. North Hindi Rs. 0.70 cr. North Rs. 0.65 cr. Total Outside APTS Rs. 6.50 cr. Rs. 15.1 cr. TOTAL INDIA Rs. 33.50 cr. Rs. 67.60 cr. OVERSEAS Rs. 12 cr. USD 3.25M

(Rs. 27.25 cr.) WORLDWIDE Rs. 45.50 cr. Rs. 94.80 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

