Box Office: Retro vs HIT 3 on May 1; Suriya or Nani, who will rule collections?

This May 1st, the South Indian box office is all set for a major face-off between two crowd favorites, Tamil superstar Suriya and Telugu natural star Nani. With Suriya arriving in style through Retro and Nani returning as a rugged cop in HIT 3, the competition for box office supremacy is heating up, and trade analysts are already watching this clash closely.

Retro, directed by the ever-inventive Karthik Subbaraj, promises to bring back the mass-action version of Suriya that fans have been missing. The film features Suriya in a gangster avatar set in a vintage era, with music by Santosh Narayanan adding to the gritty and stylish tone. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady of the movie, who commands a lot of fame down south. While the teaser has already created a strong buzz, all eyes are now on the trailer.

After experimental outings like Kanguva and others that didn’t quite strike gold, Retro is Suriya’s major commercial bet in recent times. Notably, the film is also getting a wide Telugu release, signaling strong pan-South ambitions.

On the other hand, Nani is riding high on a wave of consistent success. Whether it was the raw and rooted film like Dasara, or the slick modern-day actioner Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, or the emotional love story Hi Nanna, he proved his mettle. In HIT 3, he steps into the shoes of a brutal police officer investigating a series of infant killings.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the creator of the HIT franchise, this third installment is expected to be darker, grittier, and more intense than ever before. Nani himself has stated that the film is strictly A-rated and advised young fans to stay away from the theaters. With KGF star Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead and music by Mickey J Meyer, HIT 3 is expected to attract action lovers big time.

The box office battle is expected to be sharply divided by region. While Suriya is likely to dominate Tamil Nadu, Nani will have the upper hand in the Telugu states. However, the real intrigue lies in how both stars perform outside their home base. Can Nani finally crack the Tamil market? Will Suriya's Telugu release surprise everyone?

This May 1st, it’s not just two films clashing but it’s two powerhouse performers bringing their best game to the big screen. Wait and watch.

