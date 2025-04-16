Box Office: Analyzing Nani starrer upcoming movies as Hit 3 gears up for its release

The Tollywood actor Nani, also known as the Natural Star Nani, is set to come back on the big screen with Hit: The Third Case or Hit 3. While the first part of this popular franchise didn’t start with him, he has made the franchise his own with Hit 2 and now Hit 3. This action-thriller is set to release in theaters on 1 May 2025. The film, directed by Sailesh Konalu, also features Srinidhi Shetty in the lead.

As this much-awaited action thriller releases soon, Nani also has two other films in his pipeline, The Paradise directed by Srikanth Odela, and a currently untitled film with director Sujeeth, popularly remembered as the director of Prabhas starrer Saaho. As Hit 3 releases soon, let’s see what to expect from his other two upcoming movies.

The Paradise

Nani’s immediate next after Hit 3 is currently scheduled to be The Paradise. The film carries high expectations among the audience as well as the trade. As a reason behind this film’s hype, The Paradise marks the second collaboration of Nani with director Srikanth Odela after the huge success of Dasara, released in 2023.

This period action drama today stands as the highest-grossing film of Nani’s career, with Rs 121 crore grossed worldwide. With this duo coming back together once again, the same performance or even higher is expected from The Paradise. The film is currently scheduled to release in 2026.

Nani’s untitled project with Sujeeth

Nani’s upcoming, currently untitled project with Sujeeth, labeled as Nani 32, was announced a long time back in February 2024. After Saaho and before his film with Nani, director Sujeeth helms the Pawan Kalyan starrer gangster action film titled They Call Him OG, which is currently in the filming stage.

While Nani is gearing up for the release of Hit 3 and preparing for The Paradise, the project will hopefully start soon after They Call Him OG. As Sujeeth doesn’t currently have a track record of many films, the hype for his film with Nani would entirely depend on how his earlier film with Pawan Kalyan performs at the box office.

The action thriller Hit: The Third Case is set to release on 1 May 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

