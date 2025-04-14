KGF Chapter 2 turns 3: Yash left home with Rs 300 to become an actor and was paid whopping Rs 30 crore fees for Prashanth Neel-directorial

Yash became a pan-India star after his massive success with the KGF film franchise. And with the film’s sequel in April 2022, the Rocking Star emerged as one of the highest-paid Kannada actors of his league.

And for this mega-action flick, Yash reportedly took home a massive paycheck of Rs. 30 crores, as per News18. That’s not all. A report by the Economic Times claimed that the Kannada star also bagged a share in the profits of the film, which turned out to be the third highest-grossing film in India.

Well, for an actor like Yash who had left his home following his passion for acting with just Rs. 300 in his pocket, this has indeed been quite a massive trajectory.

KGF 2 was released in a number of languages besides Kannada, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. It also became the first-ever film in Sandalwood to be released in the IMAX version.

Apart from Yash, the movie featured a stellar star cast, including Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Malavika Avinash, Anant Nag and others.

Coming to the box office collections of the action film, it went on to earn somewhere close to Rs. 1250 crore globally. Also, the movie was the most expensive Kannada film ever made.

The movie was shot extensively across Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mysore and Kolar, all of which offered the rugged terrain that was required for the theme of the film.

Coming to the other details of the film, besides Prashanth Neel as the writer and director of the movie franchise, it has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the banner of Hombale Films.

The musical score of KGF has been composed by Ravi Basrur and notably most of the tracks from the film, including the theme song, grabbed much applause from viewers.

On the work front ahead, Yash has Geethu Mohandas' Toxic as well as Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan in the pipeline next.

