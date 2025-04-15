Box Office: Can Hit 3 beat Dasara and Eega to emerge as Nani's highest grosser yet?

In the Telugu film industry, Nani, also referred to as Natural Star Nani, is currently one of the most promising actors. He has proven his range and capability in a variety of films ever since his debut in 2008. In his immediate next release, the actor will be seen in the sequel of the much-loved Hit universe, i.e., Hit 3.

The Hit Universe is a crime-thriller franchise that started in 2020 with actor Vishwak Sen in the lead. While the film was a box office success, the lead actor Vishwak Sen was replaced in Hit: The Second Case by actor Nani, who now continues the franchise with Hit: The Third Case. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu and co-starring Srinidhi Shetty, the film is set to release in theaters very soon.

As the hype surrounding Hit: The Third Case grows with time, can we expect the film to become the highest grosser of Nani’s career by surpassing his present two highest grossers Dasara and Eega?

Highest grossers of Nani’s career

The 2023 period action drama film Dasara was helmed by Srikanth Odela, starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh in the lead. The film was received with highly positive reception by the audience and now stands as the highest-grossing film of Nani’s career with Rs 121 crore worldwide gross.

Watch the Hit: The Third Case trailer

Following Dasara is the cult classic Eega directed by S.S. Rajamouli. The film was highly acclaimed by both the audience and critics during its release in 2012 and continues to be loved even today. While it once stood as the highest-grossing film of Nani’s career with Rs 107 crore worldwide gross, it was overtaken in 2023 by Dasara.

Can Hit 3 be the highest-grossing film of Nani?

Being a sequel of a successful franchise, Hit: The Third Case has high expectations riding on it. While the film could surely be a bigger success than expected if it is well-received by the audience, becoming the highest-grossing film of Nani currently seems like a very big feat to accomplish. Though it is very early to guarantee such a huge achievement, the franchise factor of the film along with the presence of a star would surely help it on the path to becoming a success.

