Lucky Baskhar 2nd Saturday Worldwide Box Office: Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary movie ZOOMS PAST Rs 75 crore mark on day 10

Directed by Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar continues to fly high at the box office. Starring Dulquer Salmaan, the financial drama has had phenomenal earnings at the ticket windows so far. Not just in India, the recently released movie is striking the right chord with the global audience as well. Released on the last day of October (October 31), Lucky Baskhar is now eyeing Rs 100 crore club worldwide.

Lucky Baskhar Crosses Rs 75 Crore On Day 10 Globally

Also featuring Meenakshi Chaudhary and Ayesha Khan, Lucky Baskhar has crossed Rs 75 crore worldwide at the time of writing this article today [on the tenth day- second Saturday (November 9, 2024)]. The global box office collection of the movie stood at Rs 66.75 crore in eight days. It held well on 2nd Friday and now it is seeing very good growth on 2nd Saturday. It has broken out in Tamil Nadu and is registering the best collections of its run in week 2. The slight underperformance in terms of potential realised is coming from the Telugu states, where audiences are clearly preferring Amaran.

With its tremendous box-office run, Lucky Baskhar has become Dulquer Salmaan's third successful film after Mahanati (2018) and Sita Ramam (2022).

Lucky Baskhar To Enter The Rs 100 Crore Club Worldwide

The Dulquer Salmaan-starrer will touch the Rs 100 crore mark globally provided it holds well over the next 7 days. Lucky Baskhar has a high chance of achieving this feat since it has the leggie Tamil Nadu and Kerala market supporting it. Lucky Baskhar's success is special for Dulquer Salmaan as his last release, King of Kotha (2023), tanked at the box office during its release.

Lucky Baskhar In Theatres

Lucky Baskhar is available in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

