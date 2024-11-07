Lucky Baskhar Worldwide Box Office Collections Extended Week 1: Dulquer Salmaan's financial crime thriller continues TRIUMPHANT run; grosses Rs 66 crore

Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Ayesha Khan, stormed the box office with its phenomenal trend. The financial crime thriller directed by Venky Atluri is set to emerge as a big success by the end of its theatrical run.

Lucky Baskhar Winds Up Extended 1st Week At Phenomenal Rs 66 Crore Globally

Produced by Sithara Entertainments, Lucky Baskhar has already bagged a Clean Hit verdict at the ticket window. The Telugu movie is going very strong with each passing day. After packing a solid punch of Rs 49.50 crore in its extended opening weekend, the movie added another Rs 17.25 crore to the tally, with Rs 3.75 crore coming on Thursday, i.e. 8th day of release.

The total cume of Lucky Baskhar reached Rs 66.75 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Lucky Baskhar Aiming Rs 100 Crore Finish At The Worldwide Box Office; A Blockbuster

Lucky Baskhar opened to the superlative word of mouth, sailing its ship to a favorable end. The movie is performing best in Andhra Pradesh, followed by Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Looking at the trend in which Lucky Baskhar is performing, the movie is expected to see a major spike in its second weekend. Moreover, the movie has the chance to end its global rampage by grossing around Rs 100 crore.

With such a terrific theatrical run, Lucky Baskhar emerged as Dq Salmaan's third success in the Telugu film Industry after Mahanati and Sita Ramam. The movie also acted as a sigh of relief for the Malayalam Superstar as his last venture, King Of Kotha, was a big failure at the box office.

The Worldwide Gross Box Office Collections Of Lucky Baskhar Are As Follows:

Day WW Gross Collections 1 Rs 11 crore 2 Rs 12 crore 3 Rs 12.50 crore 4 Rs 14 crore 5 Rs 5 crore 6 Rs 4.5 crore 7 Rs 4 crore 8 Rs 3.75 crore (estimate) Total Rs 66.75 crore in 8 days

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.