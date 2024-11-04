Dulquer Salmaan rejected Mahanati in the first go? Nag Ashwin recalls convincing Lucky Baskhar star’s uncertainty for Telugu films

Dulquer Salmaan is right at the center of all the spotlight at the moment, after the immense success of his recent film Lucky Baskhar. At the success meet event of the same, filmmaker Nag Ashwin who joined the same, revealed an interesting anecdote about the actor, winding back to the days of his film Mahanati.

For the unversed, Dulquer made his Telugu debut with Nag Ashwin’s Mahanati, where he essayed the character of Gemini Ganesan. Speaking at the event, the filmmaker revealed how the actor straight up refused the project, even before the script was narrated to him.

Nag Ashwin revealed that Dulquer was unsure if he would be able to speak Telugu, and that whether the audience would accept him in the Telugu film industry. However, the director also took pride in the fact that the star did complete justice in his Telugu films as well over the years, which have been nothing less than hat tricks at the box office.

He said, “In Chennai when I went to narrate Mahanati to Dulquer garu. He said he can’t do Telugu films. HeHow will I speak the language? Will people even watch me? They are going to be like this guy doesn’t know the language. And then, cut to six years later and one hat trick later, three blockbusters later, he’s more of a Telugu superstar now than so many.. So super happy sir and thank you.”

Well, ever since its release on Diwali day, Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar has continued to receive immense response from the audiences. Despite clashing on the same release date with so many other films, the Telugu crime drama has hooked the audiences to an unforgettable watch, and the actor’s exceptional performance has earned him extra brownie points than ever.

The film is eyeing to enter the 100 crore club at the box office soon with its succesful theatrical run.

On the work front, Dulquer also has some more promising films, such as Kaantha and Aakasam La Oka Tara.

