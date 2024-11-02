Mrunal Thakur pens review of her Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan’s recent release Lucky Baskhar

Dulquer Salmaan’s period crime thriller and recent release, Lucky Baskhar, has been at the forefront of some amazing reviews from the audiences lately. From the actor’s performance to the screenplay, everything seems to have curated an entertaining watch altogether. And now, joining the bandwagon was his Sita Ramam co-star Mrunal Thakur, who shared her honest review of the movie.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mrunal Thakur penned a candid and honest review of Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar, which she tagged as a “refreshing movie” that “stands out from the rest.” Calling it a must-watch, she expressed, “#LuckyBhaskhar is such a refreshing movie that stands out from the rest. Loved EVERYTHING about it! Congratulations @dulQuer @Meenakshiioffl and entire team of Lucky Bhaskar.”

Well, ever since its release on Diwali, October 31, 2024, Lucky Baskhar seems to have hit the right chord and is gradually escalating in the box office numbers. The thriller took off a mega start and hit about Rs. 7.50 crores on the first day itself.

For the unversed, the film is directed by Venky Atluri and is bankrolled under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. It marks the 32nd film of the actor. Besides him, the film includes actors like Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramki, Hyper Aadi, Surya Sreenivas, Sachin Khedekar, and many others.

Coming to the plot of the film, Lucky Baskhar is set against the backdrop of the 1980s and narrates the journey of an ordinary banker named Baskhar and his intriguing journey to reach the top of the ladder and become a millionaire.

Quite interestingly, Lucky Baskhar clashed with Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran, Jayam Ravi’s Brother, and Kavin’s Bloody Beggar. However, amidst the clash between all these different regional films, it seems the Dulquer Salmaan starrer has taken the lead.

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur has films like Pooja Meri Jaan, Son of Sardaar 2, Tum Ho Toh, and others on the cards next. Dulquer, on the other hand, has movies like Kaantha and Aakasam Lo Oka Tara in the pipeline of his next projects.

