Marco Day 19 Hindi Box Office: Unni Mukundan's Malayalam gory actioner nets Rs 65 lakh on 3rd Tuesday
The Hindi dubbed version of Marco has fetched Rs 65 lakh on third Tuesday. Headlined by Unni Mukundan, it has emerged as the highest grossing Malayalam film of 2024.
Malayalam cinema's recent release, Marco has been roaring at the box office. Starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, it has emerged as the highest grossing Mollywood film of 2024. The gory action thriller is also special for Unni Mukundan as it is the highest grossing film of his career till date. Released on December 20, the movie is receiving decent business from Hindi markets.
Marco (Hindi) Adds Rs 65 Lakh To Its Collection on Day 19; Business Drops By 5-6 Percent From Previous Day
Directed by Haneef Adeni, Marco collected Rs 65 lakh on the third Tuesday of its release at the Hindi box office. The earnings on Day 19 dropped by 5-6 percent from what it fetched on third Monday.
Unni Mukundan's action thriller has earned Rs 4.35 crore in the third week so far. Talking about the business in the last two weeks, it fetched Rs 25 lakh in the first week and Rs 3.95 crore in the second one. The total collection of Marco's Hindi dubbed version is Rs 8.55 crore net so far.
Here's How Much Marco Netted Till Third Tuesday In Hindi Markets
|Days/Week
|Hindi Net Collections
|Week 1
|Rs 25 lakh
|Week 2
|Rs 3.95 crore
|Third Friday
|Rs 75 lakh
|Third Saturday
|Rs 1 crore
|Third Sunday
|Rs 1.25 crore
|Third Monday
|Rs 70 lakh
|Third Tuesday
|Rs 65 lakh
|Total
|Rs 8.55 crore net
Marco To Touch Rs 100 Crore
Marco has fetched Rs 60 crore in Indian markets, comprising over Rs 40 crore in Kerala and over Rs 20 crore in rest of India including all languages. Also starring Siddique and others, the Malayalam film is expected to cross the Rs 80 crore mark soon. As far as global box office is concerned, Haneef Adeni's helmer will soon enter Rs 100 crore club worldwide.
Touted as the John Wick of Malayalam cinema, Marco is receiving love and appreciation from the pan-Indian audience. The gory thriller boasts of intense action sequences against the backdrop of gripping storyline.
Marco In Theaters
Marco is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Unni Mukundan-starrer yet?
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
