Marco Day 19 Hindi Box Office: Unni Mukundan's Malayalam gory actioner nets Rs 65 lakh on 3rd Tuesday

Malayalam cinema's recent release, Marco has been roaring at the box office. Starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, it has emerged as the highest grossing Mollywood film of 2024. The gory action thriller is also special for Unni Mukundan as it is the highest grossing film of his career till date. Released on December 20, the movie is receiving decent business from Hindi markets.

Marco (Hindi) Adds Rs 65 Lakh To Its Collection on Day 19; Business Drops By 5-6 Percent From Previous Day

Directed by Haneef Adeni, Marco collected Rs 65 lakh on the third Tuesday of its release at the Hindi box office. The earnings on Day 19 dropped by 5-6 percent from what it fetched on third Monday.

Unni Mukundan's action thriller has earned Rs 4.35 crore in the third week so far. Talking about the business in the last two weeks, it fetched Rs 25 lakh in the first week and Rs 3.95 crore in the second one. The total collection of Marco's Hindi dubbed version is Rs 8.55 crore net so far.

Here's How Much Marco Netted Till Third Tuesday In Hindi Markets

Days/Week Hindi Net Collections Week 1 Rs 25 lakh Week 2 Rs 3.95 crore Third Friday Rs 75 lakh Third Saturday Rs 1 crore Third Sunday Rs 1.25 crore Third Monday Rs 70 lakh Third Tuesday Rs 65 lakh Total Rs 8.55 crore net

Marco To Touch Rs 100 Crore

Marco has fetched Rs 60 crore in Indian markets, comprising over Rs 40 crore in Kerala and over Rs 20 crore in rest of India including all languages. Also starring Siddique and others, the Malayalam film is expected to cross the Rs 80 crore mark soon. As far as global box office is concerned, Haneef Adeni's helmer will soon enter Rs 100 crore club worldwide.

Touted as the John Wick of Malayalam cinema, Marco is receiving love and appreciation from the pan-Indian audience. The gory thriller boasts of intense action sequences against the backdrop of gripping storyline.

Marco In Theaters

Marco is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Unni Mukundan-starrer yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

