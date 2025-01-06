Marco Day 18 Hindi Box Office: Unni Mukundan's breakout movie nets Rs 50 lakh on 3rd Monday

Headlined by Unni Mukundan, Marco has set the box office on fire and it doesn't seem to extinguish it anytime soon. The Malayalam film also features Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Anson Paul. The action thriller has been become the talk of the nation with its ultra-violent theme and intense action sequences with many cinegoers giving a chance to witness the bone-chilling story of Marco D'Peter played by Unni Mukundan. Haneef Adeni's latest helmer is scoring well in Hindi markets.

Marco Earns Rs 50 Lakh On Third Monday In Hindi; Total Business Reaches A Little Over Rs 7 crore

Produced by Shareef Muhammed, Marco has fetched Rs 50 lakh on the third Monday of its release at the Hindi box office. The cume collection of Unni Mukundan's film now stands at Rs 7.7 crore.

In the first week, Haneef Adeni's directorial venture collected Rs 25 lakh in Hindi markets. The second week witnessed a growth in its collection as it earned Rs 3.95 crore. In the third week, the violent Malayalam film has minted Rs 3.5 crore.

Marco's Net Collections In Hindi Markets Are As Follows:

Days/Week Hindi Net Collections Week 1 Rs 25 lakh Week 2 Rs 3.95 crore Third Friday Rs 75 lakh Third Saturday Rs 1 crore Third Sunday Rs 1.25 crore Third Monday Rs 50 lakh Total Rs 7.7 crore

Marco Is Eyeing Rs 80 Crore Plus In India; Heading Towards Rs 100 Crore Club Globally

Marco, the 'A' rated Malayalam film, is expected to cross Rs 80 crore in India. Unni Mukundan's actioner has collected Rs 40 crore in Kerala and approximately Rs 20 crore in the rest of India. As far as worldwide box office is concerned, the 2024 release has earned Rs 91 crore and will soon touch the Rs 100 crore mark globally.

Advertisement

Marco, which is among the biggest Mollywood grossers of 2024, is running parallel to the re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in Hindi markets. Considering the popularity of the 2013 Bollywood film led by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the Hindi dubbed version of the Malayalam movie will have to prove itself at the box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Marco Day 15 Hindi Box Office: Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani curtails big breakout potential of Unni Mukundan starrer