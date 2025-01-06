Marco 17 Days Worldwide Box Office Update: Unni Mukundan's blockbuster grosses Rs 91 crore; Enroute prestigious 100 crore club

Released on December 20, 2024, Marco has been generating quite a buzz among cinegoers. Touted as John Wick of Mollywood, the gory actioner is headlined by Unni Mukundan in the lead role. The Malayalam film has witnessed a blockbuster response at the box office within 17 days of its release. Marco will soon celebrate its entry in the Rs 100 crore club worldwide.

Marco Grosses Rs 91 Crore Globally; Inching Towards Rs 100 Crore

Directed by Haneef Adeni, Marco has earned an estimated gross collection of Rs 91 crore at the worldwide box office. Unni Mukundan-starrer has grossed Rs 40 crore in Kerala and Rs 20 crore approximately in rest of India including Hindi and other languages. The overseas earnings are USD 3.6 million which is roughly around Rs 31 crore.

The fourth weekend is crucial for Marco as it will influence the chance of Haneef Adeni's directorial to enter the prestigious club of Rs 100 crore.

Here's How Much Marco Has Collected Worldwide So Far:

Areas Gross collections Kerala Rs 40 crore Rest of India (All Languages) Rs 20 crore approx. Overseas USD 3.6 million (Rs 31 crore approx.) Total Rs 91 crore

Marco Is Among Highest Grossing Malayalam Film Of 2024 In India

Backed by Cubes Entertainments and Unni Mukundan Films, Marco is one of the highest grossing Malayalam movies of 2024 at the Indian box office. At Rs 168 crore gross, Manjummel Boys currently tops the list, followed by Aavesham (Rs 101.25 crore) and Aadujeevitham (Rs 99 crore) on the second and third positions respectively. Unni Mukundan's violent film, which is on the fifth spot, is expected to gross Rs 80 crore plus in India.

Advertisement

Marketed as India's most violent film, Marco has become a nationwide sensation with total earnings of Rs 60 crore gross in India. It is also Unni Mukundan's biggest grossing movie of his career.

Marco turned out to be successful while locking horns with its Christmas rival release, Mohanlal's Barroz which failed at the Malayalam box office. In Hindi belt, Haneef Adeni's latest directorial has been facing tough competition with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani as it arrived in theaters again.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Marco Day 16 Hindi Box Office: Unni Mukundan's blockbuster nets Rs 1.25 crore on 3rd Saturday; Targets a Rs 15 crore plus finish