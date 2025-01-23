Nosferatu Expected Lifetime US Box Office: Super-Hit horror flick to crawl its way to USD 100 million, after early digital premiere

As of its fourth week at the box office, Nosferatu has earned $90.5 million domestically. The film saw a 55.3% drop on its fourth Tuesday, grossing $466,000 following its early digital release. The debut of Wolfman and the loss of 537 theaters last Friday have contributed to its challenges, but it continues to perform well in the remaining 2,545 screens.

The gothic horror flick is expected to conclude its domestic run with a total between USD 95 million and USD 105 million. These numbers are particularly significant given the intense competition it faced from films like A Complete Unknown and Babygirl.

Focus Features’ Nosferatu, directed by Robert Eggers, is a remake of F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent classic. Starring Bill Skarsgård alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, and Emma Corrin, the offering weaves a chilling tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and a vampire who becomes obscenely infatuated with her, leaving a trail of untold horrors in its wake.

Nosferatu has captivated audiences with its haunting visuals, compelling performances, and macabre storytelling. Produced on a $50 million budget, the movie has garnered critical acclaim, boasting an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It has also been recognized for its stellar craftsmanship, winning a National Board of Review award for cinematography and earning four Critics' Choice Awards nominations.

For those wondering where to watch Nosferatu at home, the film is now available for purchase and rent on platforms such as Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Vudu. The digital price of the movie on the former platform is set at $24.99 for a permanent copy or $19.99 for a 48-hour rental.

While the quick digital release strategy aligns with Universal’s recent approach of making its theatrical hits immediately available on PVOD, it is important to mention that it underscores a film’s success. With Nosferatu having earned $137.6 million globally, who knows, with a delayed digital release, the film could have collected more in ticket sales.

On the flip side, the move is beneficial for the producers, as they get to pocket more dollars from the film’s performance on digital platforms compared to its run on the big screens. The latter requires producers to share a substantial profit with the theater owners.

All said and done, Nosferatu's remarkable performance as a low-budget film has helped cement its place on the list of must-watch modern gothic horrors.

