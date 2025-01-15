Box Office Opinion: Can Soubin Shahir recreate Manjummel Boys' success with Pravinkoodu Shappu?

Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir is considered among the finest talents of Indian cinema. His last venture Manjummel Boys, directed by Chidambaram, emerged as the biggest money spinner for the Mollywood film industry in 2024. More than that, it also secured the #1 spot among the highest-grossing Malayalam movies of all time surpassing the lifetime collections of Tovino Thomas’ 2018. Soubin Shahir is now gearing up for the release of his next, Pravinkoodu Shappu. The question is– can he recreate the box office magic of Manjummel Boys with his latest offering?

Well, nothing is impossible in the film business. The box office can surprise you anytime. However, repeating the success of Manjummel Boys will not be that easy. Pravinkoodu Shappu is hitting the screens tomorrow, carrying a solid buzz, and is expected to take a good start. However, it will have to face the blockbuster wave of Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan starrer Rekhachithram at the Kerala box office, which is currently the top choice among the audience in the home state.

More than that, Pravinkoodu Shappu will have to open to superlative word-of-mouth to recreate the magic of Manjummel Boys. Keralites prefer quality content above anything. If the upcoming investigative crime thriller succeeds in impressing the audience, the sky will be the limit for its box office performance.

Bagged by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment, Pravinkoodu Shappu marks the directorial debut of Sreeraj Sreenivasan. It also stars Basil Joseph, Chemban Vinod Jose, Chandini Sreedharan, Shivajith, Shabareesh Varma, and Revathi in pivotal roles. The movie revolves around the premise of a death mystery.

The first few days' box office performance of Pravinkoodu Shappu will determine whether it can emerge as big as Soubin Shahir's last release. However, it has the potential to sail through a favourable theatrical run and bag a successful verdict at the end.

