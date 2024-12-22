Pushpa 2 (Hindi) 3rd Weekend Box Office: Allu Arjun led nets Rs 52.5 crore; zooms past Rs 600 crore

The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-fronted Pushpa 2 continue to attract the audience with a solid hold, hinting towards a long run at the box office. The movie is hitting out of the parks in its third week, too.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) records a phenomenal weekend of Rs 52.50 crore; enters Rs 600 crore club

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule is currently running in its third week. The movie began its box office rampage by hitting Rs 389 crore in the first week, followed by Rs 179 crore in the second week. Looking at the trends, Pushpa 2 has the potential to record another massive week at the Hindi box office.

As per estimates, the mass action movie collected more than Rs 24 crore net on its third Sunday (Day 18) after scoring Rs 10.50 crore and Rs 18 crore on Day 16 and Day 17, respectively. The movie inaugurated the Rs 600 crore club in Hindi in just 18 days of its theatrical run. The total cume of Pushpa 2 reached Rs 620.50 crore net at the Hindi box office, which is an all-time record.

It beat the previous record holder, Stree 2, to emerge as the new Industry Hit at the Hindi box office. For the uninitiated, Stree 2 was the #1 film in Hindi with a massive Rs 585 crore net; however, the title now belongs to the Allu Arjun movie.

Advertisement

Pushpa 2 races towards the Rs 700 crore club at the Hindi box office

The Sukumar-directed movie needs Rs 80 crore more to enter the Rs 700 crore club. Looking at the solid pace of the movie, it is expected to hit this massive milestone in its fourth weekend. However, the Pan-India release will have to face Varun Dhawan's Baby John from Christmas Day onwards.

If the movie manages a strong hold even after Baby John's release, it will end up doing Rs 750 crore in its lifetime at the Hindi box office.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Pushpa 2:

Week/Days Net Collections (Hindi) First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 179 crore Third Friday Rs 10.50 crore Third Saturday Rs 18 crore Third Sunday Rs 24 crore (estimates) Total Rs 620.5 crore in 18 days (estimates)

Watch Pushpa 2 Trailer:

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.