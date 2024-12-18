Box Office Exclusive: Varun Dhawan fronted Baby John to release in 3000 screens across India; Producer Murad Khetani confirms

Baby John is all set to release in theatres, in a little over a week, now. The excitement for the Varun Dhawan, Jacky Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and Sanya Malhotra starrer is palpable. The cameo news of Salman Khan in the movie has only helped in increasing the anticipation. Varun Dhawan, Atlee Kumar, Murad Khetani and director of Baby John, Kalees, graced Pinkvilla for an exclusive Masterclass of theirs, ahead of the release of their film.

Baby John Is Set To Release In Theatres Across 3000 Screens

In the Pinkvilla Masterclass moderated by Himesh Mankad on 16th December, 2024, producer Murad Khetani was asked about the number of screens that they are planning to release their film Baby John in. Mr Murad Khetani confirmed that they are planning to release their film in 3000 screens across India. The release size is similar to Drishyam 2, which went on to net over Rs 230 crore at the box office back in 2022.

The Greatest Challenge For The Makers Of Baby John Is Getting Good Number Of Shows Each Day

The release size of Baby John in terms of screens looks good but what really matters for the biggie is the number of shows that it gets. The number of shows that Baby John gets is going to be the most critical piece of the puzzle. With Pushpa 2 still going strong and with new releases like Vanvas and Mufasa also fighting for shows, the distributors of Baby John will have to toil hard to get the right release for their film.

Makers Of Baby John Are Very Confident About The Output Of Their Film

The makers of Baby John look very confident when it comes to the content of the movie. In the Pinkvilla Masterclass, both Varun Dhawan and Atlee Kumar confirmed that they are very satisfied with the final output of their film. Atlee said that the movie has a lot of high and mass moments that will give goosebumps to the fans.

Baby John In Theatres From 25th December, 2024

Baby John hits theatres on 25th December, 2024. The advance bookings for the movie will open soon. How excited are you for Baby John? Do let us know.

