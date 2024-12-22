Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Box Office Update: Allu Arjun's mass-entertainer SMASHES Rs 600 crore; all set for more glory

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, proved to be a historic blockbuster at the box office. The movie continues scoring massively even in its third week. And now, the mass actioner has created a new record.

Pushpa 2 inaugurates Rs 600 crore club in Hindi; beats Stree 2 and Jawan

The Pan-India movie hits out of the park at the Hindi box office. After packing a solid punch of Rs 568 crore net in its two weeks in the North belt, the Allu Arjun movie entered the Rs 600 crore club in its third weekend. It took 18 days to make this historic record and become the first-ever movie to do so. Interestingly, it is not even a regular Hindi movie but a dubbed Telugu movie.

Pushpa 2 began its third weekend by collecting Rs 10.50 crore on Friday, followed by a banger Saturday of Rs 18 crore, taking the total cume to Rs 596.50 crore net in 17 days in Hindi. As per estimates, the movie is expected to score around Rs 21 crore to Rs 22 crore on its 3rd Sunday (Day 18), which will ensure its entry to this coveted club.

For the unversed, Pushpa 2 beats the likes of Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to claim the top spot at the Hindi box office.

Pushpa 2 will keep on adding more glory; Can it brave Baby John?

The fever of Pushpa 2 is not slowing down anytime soon. The Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna movie will keep on adding more glory in the coming weeks. Looking at the trends, Pushpa 2 is expected to end its theatrical run by inaugurating yet another box office club of Rs 700 crore net in Hindi.

However, it will face a new rival- Baby John from December 25 onwards. The makers are contemplating getting a better showcasing than the Varun Dhawan movie for the window of Christmas to New Year; however, the deal has yet to be locked. It will be interesting to see how Pushpa 2 performs after the release of Baby John. As of now, the Allu Arjun movie has the upper hand.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Pushpa 2:

Week/Days Net Collections (Hindi) First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 179 crore Third Friday Rs 10.50 crore Third Saturday Rs 18 crore Third Sunday Rs 21.50 crore (estimates) Total Rs 618 crore in 18 days (estimates)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

