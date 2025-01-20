Box Office: Will Sky Force and Deva ensure good end to January 2025 after dull start?

With the releases of movies like Fateh, Emergency, and Azaad, 2025 has had an underwhelming start at the Hindi box office so far. The last week of January is awaiting the theatrical releases of two more films. January 24 will mark the arrival of Sky Force. The month will end with the entry of Deva in theaters on January 31. Can they ensure good end to January 2025? Let's analyze.

Sky Force And Deva's Box Office Expectations And If They Can Change The Game This Month?

Bankrolled by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Sky Force has high expectations and the potential to bring a change at the now-dull box office. The aerial actioner is expected to grab more footfalls and can be the top choice of cinegoers, provided it receives strong word-of-mouth in the opening weekend. Moreover, Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer is likely to be benefitted on Sunday as India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day on January 26.

If the opening weekend of Sky Force works out well, the box office performances of Emergency and Azaad will be impacted. Both the movies, which witnessed disappointing performances in the first weekend, would end their respective theatrical runs.

On the other hand, Deva is also enjoying significant buzz among cinephiles ahead of its release. The makers recently released the trailer of Shahid Kapoor-starrer on YouTube. The trailer amplified the hype for the upcoming release, considering his strong screen presence as the fearless cop and intense action scenes.

Advertisement

If Rosshan Andrrews' directorial brings good business in the first weekend, Deva is here to rule and will bring a new hope for other upcoming releases like Loveyapa and Badass Ravikumar.

Going by their expectations, we can safely that both Sky Force and Deva will contribute to ending January 2025 on a positive note.

A Brief About Sky Force And Deva

Sky Force is based on India's retaliatory attack on the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war. It marks Veer Pahariya's acting debut and also features Sara Ali Khan.

Deva, the action thriller features Shahid Kapoor as Dev Ambre, the police officer. Pooja Hegde is cast as his love interest, Diya.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Will Akshay Kumar-led Sky Force put a break on Emergency and Azaad from 24th January 2025?