Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama Day 2 India Box Office: Iconic anime crosses Rs 1 crore net in JUST 2 days

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama is the latest film to have joined the competition in the box office market. The iconic anime film is remembered for its beautiful representation of the epic Indian tale, Ramayana. The 1993 animated movie was dubbed in Hindi language in the late 1990s and telecasted on TV channels in early 2000s. For its re-release, it has been dubbed again and is being screened with its remastered 4k version. The anime movie based on Ramayana is performing well in theaters.

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Adds Rs 60 Lakh On Day 2; Total Rs 1 Crore In Its Kitty

Jointly directed by Yugo Sako, Koichi Sasaki, and Ram Mohan, Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama has earned Rs 60 lakh on the second day of its re-release. On its opening day, the cult classic anime fetched Rs 40 lakh at the box office. Now, the cume collection of Ramayana stands at Rs 1 crore in two days.

Going by its box office clash with Sky Force, Ramayana has witnessed a decent business at the ticket windows. The 90s anime brings back the bag of nostalgia for the audience who watched it on television screens earlier. It also serves as a great opportunity to stay close to our culture, especially for those who were not born back then.

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama is distributed by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment (backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani). Cinegoers can watch the adaptation of the epic tale in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu languages in theaters.

Advertisement

Day-Wise Earnings of Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama

Days Net Earnings In India Day 1 Rs 40 lakh Day 2 Rs 60 lakh Total Rs 1 crore

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama In Theaters

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the film yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama Day 1 Box Office: Iconic anime rendition of greatest Indian tale grosses good Rs 40 lakh