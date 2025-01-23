Daaku Maharaaj Worldwide Box Office: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film slows down after robust holiday weekend

Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, and Bobby Deol, has recently stormed past the Rs 100 crore mark globally. However, the movie has now slowed down at the box office.

Daaku Maharaaj records drop in collections due to Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Though Daaku Maharaaj worked very well for the Telugu masses and the loyal fans of NBK, the movie is now experiencing daily drops. Released on January 12 on the occasion of Sankranti, the Nandamuri Balakrishna movie did phenomenal business in its first week. Soon after the festival, however, it started showing a downward trajectory.

The major reason behind its slowed pace is the blockbuster wave of Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The Venkatesh starrer action-comedy met with superlative word-of-mouth and emerged as a Pakka Sankranti entertainer. The Dil Raju-produced movie not only put a dent in Daaku Maharaaj’s collections but also curtailed Ram Charan’s heavy-budgeted movie Game Changer.

Daaku Maharaaj becomes 4th consecutive Rs 100 crore grosser for NBK; heads for an Average end

Daaku Maharaaj is now the fourth consecutive movie of Balayya to hit the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It was expected to hit a century in the Telugu states alone; however, now it will be very difficult.

The Bobby Kolli-directed mass action movie will end up around the lifetime collections of Veera Simha Reddy in the AP/TS belt. However, these are decent numbers, not enough to justify the well-budgeted movie. Daaku Maharaaj is heading for an average end at the box office.

The makers have now decided to bring the Hindi-dubbed version of Daaku Maharaaj and release it over the weekend of Republic Day. It will be interesting to see if the NBK movie could find an audience in the Hindi belt.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

