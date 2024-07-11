Sarfira Box Office Vibe: Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madan led film has merits but remake factor could hurt the prospects

One of the most active stars of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is back with another major film of 2024. Titled Sarfira, it's the official remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.

Based on the life of a retired Captain of the Indian Army and his struggle to start a low-cost airline for Indians, the film is gearing up to release on July 12, 2024.

What works in favor of Sarfira at the box office?

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Sarfira is a well-made and inspiring remake of Soorrai Pottru. The story, screenplay, and characters of the film hit the right note and perfectly create an emotional connection with the audience.

Even though, the film is high on emotions, the humor is good enough to not let the audience feel tired. Moreover, the comedy doesn't look forced and effortlessly adds to the entertainment quotient of the film.

Akshay Kumar gives a memorable performance and is top-notch in emotional scenes. Radhikka Madan does much more than just being a heroine of the film and adds value to the narrative with her brilliant character and performance. Paresh Rawal proves to be a worthy antagonist with a remarkable performance.

What doesn't work in favor of Sarfira at the box office?

Akshay Kumar has been going through a rough patch at the box office where he desperately needs a film for a strong comeback. Even though Sarfira has some merits, it won't prove to be the comeback vehicle for him.

The film is the remake of a popular movie Soorarai Pottru so the question arises as to why will the audience watch it when they have already seen the original and its dubbed version, Udaan which continues to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Just remake factor is big enough to put a huge dent in the opening numbers of the film and the booking trend is already dropping signs.

Talking about the content's drawbacks, a good portion of the second half drags because of the extended struggle phase of the lead character. This is not a flaw of the film technically but the story's nature may end up testing the patience of the audience. The music doesn't offer anything to the narrative. In fact, it negatively affects the impact of drama because of none of the songs is good enough to be a part of the screenplay.

Pinkvilla's Box Office Forecast

Sarfira may have one of the lowest openings of Akshay Kumar's career because the remake factor hasn't let the film build curiosity among the audience. Even if it generates good word of mouth, the general public sentiment may not be in favor of the film to give it a chance because it doesn't offers anything they haven't seen before.

It looks like the film will do a lifetime business in the Rs 30-40 crore range.

