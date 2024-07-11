pinkvilla
Sarfira movie poster

Sarfira Movie Review

Hindi

Drama

12 Jul 2024

Sarfira Review: Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan's inspiring aviation-drama breaches unfathomable heights

Sarfira directed by Sudha Kongara and starring Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madan, Paresh Rawal and others, releases in theatres on 12 July, 2024. Read our review.

by Rishil Jogani

Published on Jul 11, 2024   |  06:03 AM IST  |  7.1K
News Comment Share
Akshay Kumar

Sarfira is deeply moving and extremely satisfying (Credit: Cape Of Good Films)

Key Highlight

  • Sarfira is a deeply moving and an extremely satisfying film about a man who dreams only big dreams
  • Sarfira releases at a theatre near you on the 12th of July, 2024

Name: Sarfira

Director: Sudha Kongara

Cast: Akshay Kumar,Radhika Madan,Paresh Rawal

Rating: 4

Where to watch: Theatre

Plot:

Vir Mhatre (Akshay Kumar) lives in a secluded village with poor rail connectivity. While his father keeps writing letters to the higher authorities, suggesting ways to uplift the life of the people in the village, Vir finds it all futile and feels that actions should be much louder. A protest on the railway tracks going through their village ends disastrously and a quarrel between the father and the son results in the latter leaving the village forever. He studies hard and joins the Indian Air Force. He quits it and starts working on creating a low cost airline with his friends, so that flying in the air isn't restricted only to the privileged. Little does Vir know that starting a low cost airline isn't child's play and there are numerous big players like Mr Paresh Goswami (Paresh Rawal), ready to knock him down, the very opportunity they get.

Will Vir ever be able to start his own airline? What struggles does he go through? Does he ever reunite with his family again? How does Rani (Radhikka Madan) support him in his journey? You have to watch Sarfira to find all that out.

What works for Sarfira:

Sarfira is a deeply moving and delightfully inspiring movie that gives you the kind of experience that very few films do. Akshay Kumar pours his heart and soul into playing Vir Mhatre and it wouldn't be wrong to say that this role will positively bring him his long lost goodwill, back. Sudha Kongara's filmmaking is as smooth as butter and one doesn't realise how seamless the movie feels, despite being longer than most films that release these days. The story is gripping, the screenplay is brilliant and the dialogues are hard-hitting. The strength of Sarfira lies in how engaging its drama is; filled with the right amount of thrill and tension. The emotional scenes pierce the heart and they shall stay with you, long after you leave the cinemas. Lastly, the riveting background score given by GV Prakash Kumar, ensures that the film soars high.

What doesn't work for Sarfira:

Sarfira does get slightly loud in places. The film could have benefitted by subtler treatment to some of the already beautiful scenes. Couple of the songs slow down the film to a certain degree. Obviously, the remake factor also doesn't help much because it takes the novelty out of the concept. Barring that, Sarfira is a delightful watch that inspires you and teaches you how to dream and dream big.

Watch the Sarfira Trailer

Performances in Sarfira:

Akshay Kumar delivers a phenomenal performance as Vir Mhatre. He is one of the most natural actors that you would see on screen. Radhikka Madan is simply outstanding in her empowering role of Rani. She brings loads of energy and youthfulness into the film. Paresh Rawal as Mr Paresh Goswami makes you despise him in the film and that goes to show the greatness of the actor. He is excellent. All other supporting actors in the film like Seema Biswas, Prakash Belawadi and Anil Charanjeett are first rate. Suriya, in his little cameo at the end of the film, is very charming and charismatic.

Final Verdict of Sarfira:

Sudha Kongara, Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan breach 'Sarfira' heights with their deeply moving and delightfully inspiring aviation-drama, that warrants a watch on the big screen. Don't miss it.

Film releases in theatres on 12th July, 2024.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rishil Jogani
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys studying the func... Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

