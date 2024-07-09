Akshay Kumar praises Sarfira co-star Radhikka Madan; 'Her language was very good and gone through whole classes to learn'

Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan's Sarfira is set to hit theaters on July 12, 2024. Ahead of the release, the makers organized special screenings in Delhi and Pune, attended by the lead actors. During the screening, Kumar wholeheartedly praised his co-star for her performance in the movie.

Akshay Kumar heaps praise on Radhikka Madan

In Sarfira, Radhikka portrays Rani, a spirited and resilient Maharashtrian girl who confronts numerous challenges with steadfast determination. Her character combines strength and vulnerability, highlighting Radhikka's versatility as an actress. She adeptly captures the nuances of Marathi culture, adding depth and authenticity to her performance.

During the screening in Pune, Akshay Kumar praised Madan's performance, "This is the best performance I have ever seen. I don't know what you all think about her. She is not Maharashtrian, but she has acted like one. She is very well-spoken. Her language was very good, and she has gone through whole classes to learn how to speak Marathi and what to say. That is what she has done."

About Sarfira

The trailer for Sarfira opens with Kumar's character grappling with debt and prioritizing loan repayment as soon as he has the funds. Despite this, he is dedicated to a startup idea and confident in its potential success. The trailer then shifts to Kumar traveling to the city to pitch his concept of a low-cost airline to airline tycoon Paresh Rawal, who opposes the idea.

Advised to return to his village and take up farming instead, Kumar's character vows to break not only the cost barrier but also the caste barrier, making air travel accessible to everyone. The trailer underscores Akshay's determination to overcome all obstacles to realize the dreams of the common man.

The movie also features Seema Biswas in a pivotal role.

Check out the trailer here:

Sudha Kongara's directorial focuses on inspiring ordinary people to pursue ambitious dreams despite seemingly impossible odds. Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Suriya, Jyotika, and Vikram Malhotra.

Meanwhile, Madan is best known for her roles in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan, Shiddat, Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, and Kacchey Limbu.

