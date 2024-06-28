Ditch the dampers, because monsoon season is here to stay. But hey, that doesn't mean your picnic plans have to fizzle out. Get ready to slay the rain with casual shorts looks that are perfect for cuddling up with your bae or chilling with your squad under an umbrella. After all, monsoon picnics are a vibe, and what better way to elevate your look than with some inspiration from young celebrities?

Picnics are all about fun, friends, and of course, delicious food! But, when the weather's unpredictable, you need an outfit that's both comfy and cute. So, check out these 5 Gen-Z-approved looks featuring casual shorts that are perfect for a monsoon picnic. Let’s just dive right in.

5 casual shorts looks for Gen-Z fashionistas:

Janhvi Kapoor’s crop top with shorts:

The Bawaal actress recently wore a fitted and ribbed pristine white crop top with a high circular neckline. Janhvi Kapoor paired this with blue denim shorts. They helped the diva flaunt her curves to sheer perfection.

She also kept everything simple with minimalistic silver small hoops, and we loved the ensemble’s chill vibe. Even her fresh makeup look and wavy hairstyle were great.

Suhana Khan’s oversized shirt with shorts:

The Archies actress loves to rock the laid-back vibe, and her recent ensemble proved the same. It featured a fitted top with a deep neckline which was paired with blue denim shorts.

Suhana Khan also layered her casual look with a full-sleeved light blue shirt. This piece had a collared neckline with rolled-back sleeves and a white high-end purse to complete the ensemble.

Alaya F’s bralette with denim shorts:

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress loves to flaunt her enviable curves with easy-breezy looks. Her recent ensemble was proof of the same. It featured a vibrant blue body-hugging bralette with broad straps with an alluring neckline.

Alaya F paired it with comfortably chic light blue denim shorts that hugged her waist perfectly. You can easily complete such outfits with stylish boots and sneakers along with minimalistic accessories for a chill vibe.

Ananya Panday’s colorful top with shorts:

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress loves to embrace the power of vibrant colors, and her latest casually cool outfit was no exception. The fit featured an artistically printed cropped shirt with oversized sleeves and a tie-up style.

This was paired with high-waisted white-colored distressed denim shorts that rocked the easy-breezy vibe. Ananya Panday also added a layered necklace with sunglasses to complete the sassy look. You can also add matching sneakers to rock the cool appeal.

Khushi Kapoor’s bright co-ord with shorts:

Khushi Kapoor has always made even the most basic ensembles look extra alluring. Her latest look, which featured a vibrant red-colored co-ord set, was just pure perfection. It also had a white stripe which elevated the look.

The ensemble featured a form-fitting bralette with broad straps and a deep neckline that simply slayed. This was paired with matching shorts and a vibrant red hair band that elevated the Archies actress’ sporty look’s overall appeal. The passionate color literally popped against the diva’s complexion.

Therefore, you should ditch those rainy blues and embrace the monsoon season with these trendy and comfy shorts looks! With a little outfit inspiration from Bollywood’s Gen-Z divas, your next picnic is sure to be a proper splash.

Which one of these celebrity-approved stylish shorts looks is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

