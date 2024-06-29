Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar haven’t been paid for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment? Reports

Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani's production company, Pooja Entertainment, has been making news after numerous crew members publicly aired grievances about unpaid wages. Recent reports indicate that actors from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, including Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar, are yet to receive payment for the action film released in April.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actors still await their payment from Pooja Entertainment: Report

Yes, you heard that right! As per a source cited in Indian Express, Tiger Shroff has yet to receive his payment for the film. "Tiger Shroff too has not received his fees for the film. He has maintained his silence on the non-payment of his dues for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan but after learning that the crew and the support staff, who gave the film their all, have also not been paid, he wants the production house to clear the dues immediately," the source said.

The report also stated that Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar have not yet received their fees for the film as well. Despite their efforts to inquire multiple times, they did not receive any response. “None of these actors on the film have received their dues either. They completed their work on the film and even after requesting them a few times, there was no reply. They also promoted the film because they didn’t want to leave the film hanging, but there was no payment made,” the source added.

Vashu Bhagnani on non-payment of dues

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Vashu Bhagnani urged individuals claiming unpaid dues from Pooja Entertainment to initiate a dialogue with the company. Vashu Bhagnani, with 30 years in the industry, addressed crew allegations, inviting those owed money to present contracts or file claims for resolution.

He emphasized alternative dispute resolutions beyond social media complaints, ensuring legitimate issues will be addressed. Bhagnani invited individuals to visit his office, submit documentation, and allow 60 days for resolution, asserting resilience against pressure or coercion. He also mentioned collaborations with UK production firms, suggesting direct contact for outstanding payments.

More about Pooja Entertainment

While Pooja Entertainment has had successes like Coolie No 1, Hero No. 1, Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Kucch Kehna Hai, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Om Jai Jagadish, and Shaadi No 1 in the past, their recent releases have not performed well at the box office.

