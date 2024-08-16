Stree 2 grossed USD 900K (Rs. 7.50 crore) on its opening day internationally on Thursday. This includes USD 150K from previews on Wednesday in North America and the Middle East. Combined with Rs. 72.50 crore opening day in India, the worldwide gross stands at Rs. 80 crore approx through Thursday.

Unlike India, where Thursday was a big holiday for Independence Day, it was a normal weekday in overseas markets. For a mid-week release, these are very strong numbers for a Bollywood film, featuring little face value. The opening-day numbers aren’t too far off from Rocky aur Raani Kii Prem Kahani and Crew which grossed USD 1 million plus on a Friday, the latter also benefitting from Easter holiday.

Stree 2 will target a USD 4 million plus extended weekend, which will be an incredible start for a film in this space. The original Stree collected just USD 600K in its first weekend and USD 2.20 million in the full run.

The best performer for Stree 2 was the United States where it collected USD 265K approx on its opening day. There will be a jump in collection over the weekend and it could be sitting at USD 1.25 million by Sunday. Middle East was the next best performer with USD 260K on opening day. The United Kingdom and Australia contributed well with GBP 55K and AUD 90K on Thursday.

The territorial breakdown for Stree 2 overseas first-day box office is as follows:

Area Gross United States USD 265,000 Canada USD 110,000 Middle East USD 260,000 Australia USD 60,000 Nepal USD 60,000 Rest of Asia/Pacific USD 35,000 United Kingdom USD 65,000 Rest of World USD 50,000 Overseas USD 905,000

(Rs. 7.50 cr.)





