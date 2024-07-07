Alaya F in blue paisley lehenga worth Rs 1.98 lakh at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony looks straight out of a dream

All the celebrities of Bollywood, top industrialists, and famous personalities were present for the spectacular sangeet night of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 5. Celebrities graced the event illuminating in their gorgeous ethnic wear proving that they are fashion icons to emulate. Young and beautiful Alaya F also stunned everyone in her gorgeous blue lehenga look for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony.

Of all the outfits, Alaya F wore a perfect lehenga as it looked traditional but was trendy at the same time. Now, let’s discuss in detail about her lehenga a little more because that could help you out for your sangeet night.

Alaya F’s blue lehenga for Anant and Radhika’s sangeet ceremony

Alaya F wore a gorgeous blue lehenga from the collection of designer Seema Gujral and it was definitely a style statement. Her lehenga had paisley print over the naval blue net fabric with further embellishments of tonal threadwork, sequences, and beads.

It also gave a little touch of class and majesty which made it convenient for the sangeet ceremony. Her skirt flowed gracefully, with a slight flare that added movement and grace. The rich blue hue of her lehenga stood out amidst the sea of vibrant colors typically seen at such festive events.

The Freddy actress’ lehenga was paired with a matching sleeveless blouse that featured a plunging neckline and intricate beaded tassels. She draped a similar dupatta over her arms, which was embellished with subtle sequins and delicate borders, completing her elegant look. Her lehenga came with a price tag of Rs.1,98,000.

Advertisement

Alaya F’s accessories and glam

The U-turn actress kept her accessories minimal yet impactful, allowing her stunning lehenga to take center stage. She wore a delicate silver necklace and matching earrings. She carried a silver bag in her hands which added a bling element to her outfit.

Her make-up was kept fresh and dewy. It featured kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-laden lashes and winged eyeliner, paired with nude shimmery eyeshadow and feathered brows. Her pink glossy lipstick, and highlighted and blushed cheeks further enhanced her outfit without overpowering it. Her hair was styled in gentle curls, cascading down her side.

Alaya F looked radiant in a blue Lehenga, and this attire is appropriate for the sangeet ceremony as it is traditional yet trendy. The richness of color, the elaborate ornamentation, and the elegant cut make the outfit highly appropriate for anyone wishing to appear as elegant, fashionably dressed, and strongly connected with their culture, at a festive event.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone stuns in Rs 1,39,500 organza saree with a signature sleek bun