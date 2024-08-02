Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale Promo: Anil Kapoor dances on Nach Punjaban; Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor to grace show

It’s August 2, and loyal Bigg Boss OTT viewers eagerly await to see who lifts the trophy. Only a few hours are left for the Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale. The official streaming platform, JioCinema, has released a few promos to give a glimpse of what to expect on the Grand Finale night. Viewers would be excited to know Anil Kapoor would be putting up a special performance. Along with it, Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao will grace the stage tonight.

A promo released a few hours back shows the Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss OTT 3 host Anil Kapoor dancing to his song, Nach Punjaban. Before he does the hook step, he invites all the contestants to join him on stage. All evicted contestants, Sana Sultan, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, and others, match steps with the actor.

Going by the video, it seems the host will make the Grand Finale night special. The clip is uploaded with the caption, “Moves aise ki harr koi bann jayega fan! AK is here to make the finale night extra khaas! Watch the Grand Finale of #BiggBossOTT3, streaming exclusively on #JioCinema, at 9pm tonight.”

The latest promo on JioCinema’s official Instagram handle shows two special guests for tonight – Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, who will be promoting their upcoming movie, Stree 2.

The three Bollywood actors match step on the Stree title song on stage, and the host asks them what’s new in this movie. Rajkummar Rao replies, “Jaha pe Stree 1 khatam huyi thi, usi shot se Stree 2 agey badh rahi hain. (Where Stree 1 ended, Stree 2 moves forward from there.)”

Sana Makbul cheers as they announce the release date of the movie. The actors also interact with Shivani Kumari, who tells them her famous dialogue, “Hi frienda!” She explains frienda means friend.

