Janhvi Kapoor to Suhana Khan: Elevate your fashion game with these 7 Gen Z-approved stylish picnic outfits

We turn to Bollywood beauties for almost everything. From showing how to style a trendy dress or a comfy co-ord set, they never fail to inspire us. These Gen-Z trendsetters know how to make a statement, by combining the latest fashion trends. Be it a leisure outing at the beach or cute picnic outfit ideas, their style is nothing short of inspiration.

So, to help you put together some fabulous looks, we have a handful of Bollywood divas who often serve us Gen-Z-approved best picnic dress ideas. These are not just stylish but are also a balance between comfort and style while being easy to recreate.

7 Best Picnic Outfits

1. Ananya Panday’s denim on denim makes a perfect picnic outfit

Serving us a perfect Canadian tuxedo moment, Ananya Panday’s ensemble can be ideal for our picnic outfit ideas. For the promotions of Dream Girl 2, dressed from head to toe in Marc Jacob fit, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress ticked all the boxes in the Gen-Z-approved style check.

The high-end luxe ensemble comes from Heaven by Marc Jacobs collection and costs approximately INR 40,500. The outfit consists of a tattered corset denim top that came with chic frayed detailing. Keeping it perfectly stylish and oozing a picnic look vibe, the diva teamed it with oversized wide-leg jeans. With her subtle glam and open tresses, Ananya pulled off this luxe street-style look like a pro.

2. Khushi Kapoor proves to be a true fashion maven

monotone co-ord with a funky shirt. Keeping it stylishly casual, the diva wore a crop top with a pair of black relaxed-fit pants. But what grabbed our attention was the vibrant printed shirt which she kept unbuttoned.

Taking it up a notch, the Archies actress had an arm candy - a Dolce & Gabbana box bag. The bag is priced at INR 3,45,856 (USD 4,145). Ensuring that her look is easy to replicate, Khushi ditched accessories altogether and opted for dewy and rosy makeup.

3. We are surely taking summer picnic outfit ideas from Suhana Khan

Giving us summer weekend picnic wear inspiration, Suhana Khan stepped out in a casual chic look. This Archies star picked an oversized blue and white striped shirt effortlessly styled over a black bodysuit and a pair of denim shorts. Leaving everyone impressed with her fashion, Suhana once again proved that her Gen-Z approved style is the hot new trend on the block.

She accessorized her look with a pair of stylish black loafers, grey sunglasses, and a lime green baguette bag. She looked radiant with minimal makeup while her tresses let down. We bet one can recreate this look for a fun beach day too.

4. Janhvi Kapoor’s denim ensemble is ideal for a picnic brunch

The Kapoor diva looked absolutely stylish as she hopped on the denim-on-denim bandwagon. Janhvi exuded glamour as she effortlessly showcased a double denim ensemble from the brand Self-Portrait. With rhinestone-encrusted buttons and embellishments, the denim top looked extremely chic and it is priced at INR 24,954 (USD 299). To match the cutesy top, Janhvi opted for a trendy skirt with a risqué slit and similar rhinestone embellishments priced at INR 21,418 (USD 256).

Keeping it picture-perfect, the Gen-Z fashionista added dainty accessories like hoop earrings and strappy heels to elevate the outfit. With half hair-updo, dewy makeup, and contoured cheeks, Janhvi gave us a great day-out ensemble.

5. Alaya F gives us a cue on what to wear on beach picnic

Alaya F gave us major fashion goals on how to slay a picnic outfit on the beach. She made sure we know that tube tops for picnics are a great option when styled right. looking every bit sassy, Alaya rocked a black and grey tube top that accentuated and flaunted her decolletage.

To create a cute picnic look, she accompanied the tube top with a pair of distressed thigh-high blue denim shorts. The high-waisted shorts accentuated her curves and were a breezy fit for a day out. With Gen-Z-approved golden hoops with a matching pendant, the diva left her tresses open in beachy waves.

6. Tara Sutaria’s laidback picnic outfit ideas

Soaking in on the sun, Tara Sutaria dressed up in a laidback fit that rounded up a day out amidst the mountains. She looked stylishly edgy donning a white high-neck top with ankle-length trousers. Her brown leather belt and flannel shirt looked all too classy.

Tara posed against the sprawling lush green lawns holding her taupe jacket and brown purse. Keeping it perfectly simple, she added a pair of brown loafers to finish her look. She also went for sleek brown sunglasses to accentuate her look further.

7. Medha Shankar shows how to keep it basic with printed shorts

Lounging in the best way possible, 12th Fail actress Medha Shankar gave us instant picnic wear inspiration with her down-to-basics fit. She was seen wearing printed high-waisted shorts in pop hues, perfect for a daytime outing during a gloomy monsoon. She styled the shorts with a basic white tank top and black lace detailing along the neckline.

Adding a twist of sportiness to her ensemble, Medha styled it with pristine white sneakers that heightened the casual and comfy vibe. With large hoops, tousled hair, and a pink tint on her cheeks and lips, this Gen-Z diva looked refreshing!

Trust these B-town beauties to give you the best Gen-Z fashion inspiration. Be it the high-end luxe looks or something easy to recreate, let us know which of these picnic outfit ideas are your favorite.

