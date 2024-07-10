Jyothika’s powder blue pantsuit strikes perfect balance of sass and class, complemented by her statement white Jacquemus bag

Jyothika and Suriya have long been adorned not just for their impressive acting chops but also for their impeccable fashion sense. The beloved couple once again proved why they are a fashion force to be reckoned with at the recent screening of the film Sarfira. Their stylish appearances set the premiere ablaze and left us in awe.

The pantsuit trend has taken the fashion world by storm, with actresses across the globe putting their unique spin on this powerful ensemble. Last night, June 9, at the screening of the film, Jyothika proved she’s a fan of this trend too, switching on her boss woman mode in an impeccably styled pantsuit. Let’s delve into her look.

Jyothika’s pantsuit look at Sarfira's premiere

Jyothika wore a powder blue pantsuit that showcased her sartorial flair. The blazer featured full sleeves, lapel collars, buttons, and front flap pockets. The tailored piece provided a structured yet stylish silhouette, enhancing her powerful presence.

Underneath the blazer, the actress wore a white bralette with a knotted design at the front, adding a trendy and contemporary twist to the classic pantsuit. The bralette introduced a subtle hint of casual chic, balancing the formal elements of the suit.

The Khaaka Khaaka actress paired the blazer with matching powder blue pants with a white design on the waist. The pants had a flared hem, which looked perfect on her.

Suriya complemented Jyothika’s boss lady look with a stylish appearance. His all-black look consisted of a black shirt left half unbuttoned, revealing a white T-shirt underneath. He paired the shirt with black pants and completed the look with black shoes. His geometric sunglasses, well-groomed beard, and neatly styled hair further enhanced his overall charm, making him perfect to complement Jyothika’s powerful attire.

Jyothika’s accessories and glam

To enhance her style, Jyothika wore white heels that enhanced a bit of contrast but gave her overall appearance a very classy look. She had a white Jacquemus handbag, which is characterized by the simplicity of its design and top-quality workmanship, and rather than being an accessory, it also has practical purposes.

There was no over-the-top makeup on Jyothika, and the makeup was just perfect, with a nude look with some slight emphasis on the eyes. To complete the look, she had nude lips and cheeks that blushed beautifully in a rosy pink color. Her eyes were lined with kohl, making them stand out deeper, and her hair was done in soft waves that nestled beautifully on her face.

Jyothika is adored not just for her performance, but also for her style which is quite unique. She sometimes wears very stylish and fashionable clothes that are comfortable to wear; therefore, many people emulate her. On–screen as well as off–screen her outfits selection include both the modern and the ethnic touch which her fans appreciate. Jyothika has set fashion trends that many have followed in both casual and formal wear.

