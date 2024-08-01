Stree 2, Ulajh to Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba: 10 movies and web series releasing in August 2024

Cinema enthusiasts, get ready for an exhilarating August 2024! The month promises a stellar lineup of movies and series that will keep you hooked. Look forward to blockbuster releases such as Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2, and Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, among others. Here’s a comprehensive list of both theatrical and OTT releases to mark on your calendar.

List of movies releasing in the month of August

1. Ulajh

Release Date: August 2, 2024

Where to Watch: Theaters

Ulajh, written by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh with dialogues by Atika Chauhan, is set to be released on August 2. The film features Janhvi Kapoor in the role of Suhana, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer. Portraying the youngest Deputy High Commissioner, Janhvi’s character tackles a challenging mission at the London embassy while under intense scrutiny. Her role confronts stereotypes and addresses issues of nepotism directly. Alongside Janhvi Kapoor, the film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain.

2. Stree 2

Release Date: August 15, 2024

Where to Watch: Theaters

Stree 2, featuring RajKummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is one of the most eagerly awaited horror comedies of 2024. Scheduled for release on August 15, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, promising a blend of spooky thrills and humor. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Stree 2 will face competition at the box office from Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein.

3. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Release Date: August 2, 2024

Where to Watch: Theaters

After much anticipation, Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is finally set to release in theaters this month. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is scheduled for a theatrical debut on August 2. It stars Tabu, Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar. Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar will portray the younger versions of Ajay Devgn and Tabu, respectively. The movie promises to deliver a unique musical love story, spanning 20 years from 2002 to 2023, featuring an epic romantic drama.

4. Khel Khel Mein

Release Date: August 15, 2024

Where to Watch: Theaters

Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein is set to release in theaters on Independence Day, August 15. This comedy-drama, directed and written by Mudassar Aziz, features a cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai.

5. A Wedding Story

Release Date: August 30, 2024

Where to Watch: Theaters

Actors Mukti Mohan and Vaibhav Tatwawadi will star in the upcoming film A Wedding Story. Directed by Abhinav Pareek and scheduled for a theatrical release on August 30, this supernatural horror film is written by Shubho Shekhar Bhattacharjee. The film promises a thrilling and intriguing experience, featuring a cast that also includes Lakshvir Singh Saran, Monica Chaudhary, Akshay Anand, Plom Khurana, and Piloo Vidyarthi.

6. Vedaa

Release Date: August 15, 2024

Where to Watch: Theaters

John Abraham and Sharvari are set to captivate audiences with their upcoming action saga, Vedaa. The film, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Kshitij Chauhan in key roles, will release on August 15, clashing with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein. Directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arrora, Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and John Abraham, with Minnakshi Das as co-producer.

List of OTT releases in August

This month’s series lineup also provides plenty of options to keep you entertained.

7. Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba

Release Date: August 9, 2024

Where to Watch: Netflix

Three years after the release of Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey return in the sequel, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on August 9. In the first film, Taapsee Pannu's portrayal of Rani, a small-town girl with a passion for Hindi pulp fiction, captivated audiences as she plotted to escape her mundane married life. The trailer for the sequel continues Rani's story with her iconic line, "Woh pyaar hi kya jo paagalpan se na guzre." Directed by Jayprad Desai and written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon, the film also features Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill.

8. Ghudchadi

Release Date: August 9, 2024

Where to Watch: Jio Cinema

Ghudchadi, a romantic comedy starring Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, is set to premiere on Jio Cinema on August 9, 2024. The film, set in Rajasthan, centers on Chirag Sharma and Devika, a young couple who, despite their differences, fall in love and decide to marry. The plot thickens when Chirag learns that his father, Veer Sharma, is dating Devika’s mother.

Produced by Binoy Gandhi, Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, and Krishan Kumar under T-Series and Keep Dreaming Pictures, Ghudchadi also features Khushalii Kumar, Parth Samthaan, Aruna Irani, Achint Kaur, Aakash Dabhade, Riney Aryaa, Navni Parihar, Naresh Gosain, and Surendra Rajan.

9. Chandu Champion

Release Date: August 9, 2024

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is a biographical sports drama starring Kartik Aaryan that premiered in theaters on June 14. The film, which portrays the life of Murlikant Petkar as he navigates various challenges and setbacks, will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime starting August 9. The story follows Kartik's character as he overcomes numerous obstacles, including exploitation and injuries, before discovering the Paralympics and shifting his focus from the Olympics to pursuing gold there.

10. Life Hill Gayi

Release Date: August 9, 2024

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Life Hill Gayi will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 9, with content creator and actress Kusha Kapila in the lead role. Directed by Prem Mistry and written by Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, the series also features Divyenndu, Vinay Pathak, Mukti Mohan, Kabir Bedi, Bhagyashree, and Aditi Govitrikar. Produced by Aarushi Nishank of Himshrri Films, the series promises to deliver engaging content for its viewers.

Which of these August releases are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments!

