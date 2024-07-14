The grand wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are finally coming to a close with a star-studded wedding reception. The post-wedding event is expected to be one of the most glamorous celebration nights. This also promises to bring forth a display of fierce fashion perfection like no other.

In fact, the gasp-worthy ethnic serves have already begun since Bipasha Basu and Patralekhaa are here, with incredible saree looks that absolutely rock.

Let’s just zoom in and have a detailed glance at their trend-worthy traditional ensembles.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa look fabulous in ethnic wear:

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa always know just how to turn heads with their classy fashion statements. They often flaunt and celebrate the power of their love with their style statements. The duo’s latest look for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding reception was no exception.

Rajkummar Rao made us swoon with an all-black look. His dark and edgy ensemble featured a full-sleeved knee-length kurta, which was layered with a sequined jacket. He also added matching pants and formal shoes to complete the look.

On the other hand, Patralekhaa opted for a spectacular purple-hued saree that looked all things regal and resplendent. The royal-looking hue literally made the diva’s complexion pop, and we adore that. The traditional gold nature-inspired embroidery work on the dark base was also just amazing.

The classy drape had a broad decorated gold border with an embellished pallu. She also paired her saree with a full-sleeved champagne gold blouse with a sophisticated high neckline. Even her ethnic accessory choices were undeniably flawless. She also opted for gold heels to give a well-thought-out aesthetic to her outfit. We also loved her radiant makeup look with bold eyes and her high bun featuring a classy red flower. She has just left us speechless!

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover look great in classy picks:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover always nail the fashion mark with their supremely classy and stylish yet simplistic outfit choices. Keeping up with this pre-existing reputation, Karan opted for a classy all-black outfit at the Ambani reception.

His ensemble featured a full-sleeved blazer with a sophisticated bandhgala neckline and formal shoulder pads. It was also elevated with statement gold embellishments and buttons. He paired it with matching pants and formal shoes.

Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu made us dance to her rhythm in a multicolored and gush-worthy velvet saree with floral-inspired print all over the same. It was further elevated with sequin and crystal work, making it look like a total work of art. The classy pick, created by the fashion mavens at Torani, was also draped well around her curves, accentuating them.

The drape’s golden scalloped border looked fabulous. Even the full-sleeved blouse with an alluring circular neckline was just on point. She added a sparkly necklace with matching designer earrings, a classy maang-tikka, and a chic ring. The actress completed her look with matching sandals giving it a well-harmonized appeal. Bipasha also went with a high bun and a smooth back-combed base. Her dewy makeup look was just all things flawless, too.

Which one of these couple statements was your favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.