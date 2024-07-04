Is Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 3 on the cards? Director Amar Kaushik drops major HINT

Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is set to hit theaters on Independence Day (August 15). The teaser for the film already created a lot of buzz and doubled the anticipation.

Amid this, directed Amar Kaushik shared the possibility of Stree 3 and also discussed box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedhaa.

'There’s story still left to be told,' says Amar Kaushik

In an interview with Hindustan Times, director Amar Kaushik was asked whether fans will get Stree 3 or not amid the excitement of Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, which is releasing in August.

He shared, “There is a possibility. There’s story still left to be told, and characters left to be explored. A call will be taken after the film’s [Stree 2] release. There is a possibility of Stree 3, 4 and 5."

The filmmaker also said that they will first have to see how much the audience accepts the upcoming film; if there is a demand and is asked, he will make Stree 3.

"But, I won’t make it just for the sake of it. There should be demand [from the audience]. Story mere paas hain, demand ayegi toh main bana dunga," Amar added.

Amar Kaushik on Stree 2 clashing with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa

Advertisement

When asked about the film’s box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedhaa, Kaushik said that all the films are good and each one has its own audience. People will watch all of them, and he has no apprehension and added, "It’s not my call. I’m a filmmaker [for this movie], and all I’ve tried to do is make a good film.”

More about Stree 2

Taking to their official Instagram handle on June 14, Maddock Films shared a video to announce that Stree 2 will now be released on Independence Day, August 15. Sharing this announcement, the makers captioned it, “Iss swatantrata diwas, aa rahi hai #Stree fir se!”

Notably, the film will also clash with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2, apart from Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa.

ALSO READ: Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s film to release on Aug 15 after Singham Again's push; will clash with Pushpa 2, and other films