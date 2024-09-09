7 stylish ways to incorporate grunge aesthetic into your wardrobe, from leather jackets to flared pants

In the 1990s, a unique style emerged from the music scene known as grunge; thus, it is no surprise that people refer to this decade as one marked by such styles of clothing. With its raw and unpolished look, grunge conveys rebellion combined with effortless cool. Even today, grunge remains popular, as it disregards conventional fashion rules. If you’re thinking of mastering the grunge aesthetic, here are 7 Bollywood celebs who nailed the grunge look with their outfits and are here to inspire you.

7 ways to incorporate grunge aesthetics

Floral dress with combat boots for Gothic grunge look

If you want to achieve a grunge aesthetic like Shruti Haasan, opt for a dark floral dress in muted, deep colors like blue, black, navy, or dark green. Look for dresses with vintage details like rips, uneven hems, or distressing to enhance the grunge vibe. You can layer it with a flannel shirt or denim jacket for an extra edge. For accessories, go for stacked chains or combat boots to complete the look. As for makeup, smudged or dark eye makeup will perfectly capture the aesthetic.

Leather pants, bralette and blazer

To capture a rebellious, edgy, and grunge aesthetic, take a cue from Alaya F’s style. Opt for dark leather pants with a relaxed or distressed fit, whether they’re skinny or flared. For more of a grunge vibe, look for pants with studded or metallic details. Pair them with a dark-colored bralette featuring lace or mesh details. For layering, stick to a black or grey blazer with subtle patterns. Complete the look with chunky sneakers or boots and understated jewelry, like silver chains.

A white skirt suit for soft grunge look

For an edgy yet relaxed vibe, Samantha’s look is perfect. Opt for a skirt suit in white or black with a bit of texture. For a subtle touch, choose a skirt with slightly frayed edges. Messy waves and curls can be easily styled to complement the outfit.

By combining the classic elegance of the white skirt suit with tousled hair and edgy accessories, you create a look that juxtaposes sophistication with the relaxed, rebellious spirit of grunge. This approach is all about embracing soft grunge, allowing you to enjoy the classiness of your outfit while staying in touch with current trends.

Band t-shirt

A band t-shirt is a quintessential piece for achieving a grunge look, adding an authentic, laid-back vibe that’s central to the grunge aesthetic. Like Alia Bhatt, you can opt for a band tee with bold graphic prints or band logos. Pair it with black biker shorts, edgy leather pants, or a skirt. You can also throw on a flannel or denim shirt for added layering. Complete the look with a beanie or slouchy hat. The band t-shirt will serve as the centerpiece, while the other accessories will help tie the grunge aesthetic together.

Plaid patterns

A plaid dress can be styled into a grunge look by incorporating elements that enhance its edgy, rebellious feel. Opt for dark, muted plaid patterns such as black, red, grey, or green, as the grunge aesthetic favors darker, more subdued colors. Choose a plaid dress with a relaxed, slightly oversized fit, like Mrunal's style. Pair it with minimal, slightly smudged makeup, wavy or tousled hair, and a hint of dark eyeliner. The key is to balance the structured nature of the plaid dress with grunge elements for a perfect blend of edgy and effortless.

Flared pants with leather jacket

Flared pants paired with leather jackets like Kriti can create a stylish, edgy look that blends vintage vibes with modern grunge. Opt for flared pants with a high waist and comfortable fit. Fabrics like denim, corduroy or even leather can work. Look for jackets with edgy details like zippers, studs or patches. For a rugged look, combat boots can work the best or you can also add a small leather backpack for a more grunge vibe.

Latex leggings

Incorporating latex leggings like Kiara Advani within a grunge look is definitely an option. Despite the fact that latex commonly represents more high-fashion or provocative styles, this fabric can still fit into a grunge aesthetic by emphasizing some styling aspects. You should therefore opt for classic black latex leggings as black blends well with the colors of the grunge world. For a more muted grunge look, choose matte finishes instead of shiny ones.

You can pair your latex leggings together with an oversized loose t-shirt or a band tee. This contrast supports the relaxed grunge aesthetic. For jewelry, go for uncomplicated, grunge-inspired pieces such as silver chokers, layered rings or tiny hoop earrings. The secret is balancing high fashion elements of latex with traditional grunge wardrobe options to create an edgy yet fashionable attire.

In brief, it’s casual with an edgy twist that exudes rebellion. The look glorifies comfort, individuality and some messiness. Whether you are rocking a plaid shirt or even combat boots; whichever the case, the grunge aesthetics provides a very unique way to express yourself.

