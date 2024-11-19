Top 10 Kartik Aaryan Films of All Time: Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise tops, followed by Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Don't miss this list of Kartik Aaryan's filmography over the years. It features the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and more.

Top 10 Kartik Aaryan Films of All Time: Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise tops; and more movies
Picture courtesy: T-Series;Viacom Pictures;T-Series

Kartik Aaryan, who has been a part of Hindi cinema for around 13 years, has added another feather to his cap after the success of his recently released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik has worked as a lead in 14 movies since he entered Bollywood. After Anees Bazmee's latest release, the actor has Anurag Basu's upcoming project.

Kartik Aaryan's Most Successful Release of All Time

Kartik Aaryan, who made his debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, gave his first superhit in 2015. We are talking about Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. His other successful movies include the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 along with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and more.

Going by the estimated figure of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and the lifetime India net collections of his other top movies, it is safe to say that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is leading the list. This is followed by his 2018 movie, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

BHOOL BHULAIYAA FRANCHISE

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 hit the screens on November 1, 2024, coinciding with Diwali. It clashed with Singham Again at the box office. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy is expected to touch the Rs 245 crore mark by the end of its run in India. As far as worldwide collections are concerned, it is likely to end its theatrical run at Rs 370 crore globally. 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected Rs 181.75 crore net in India during its release.

SONU KE TITU KI SWEETY

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety starred Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, and Nushrratt Bharuchha. The blockbuster film minted Rs 100.75 crore net in India.

Net India Collections Of Top 10 Kartik Aaryan's Films So Far:

Movie Net India Collections
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Rs 240 cr - Rs 245 cr (Expected) 
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Rs 181.75 crore

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

 Rs 100.75 crore
Luka Chuppi Rs 88.5 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh

 Rs 80.5 crore

Satyaprem Ki Katha

 Rs 75.25 crore

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 

 Rs 60.5 crore

Chandu Champion

 Rs 60 crore
Love Aaj Kal Rs 33.5 crore
Shehzada Rs 30.75 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Theatres

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 plays in theatres now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Credits: Box Office India/Pinkvilla
