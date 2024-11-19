Top 10 Kartik Aaryan Films of All Time: Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise tops, followed by Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Kartik Aaryan, who has been a part of Hindi cinema for around 13 years, has added another feather to his cap after the success of his recently released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik has worked as a lead in 14 movies since he entered Bollywood. After Anees Bazmee's latest release, the actor has Anurag Basu's upcoming project.

Kartik Aaryan's Most Successful Release of All Time

Kartik Aaryan, who made his debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, gave his first superhit in 2015. We are talking about Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. His other successful movies include the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 along with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and more.

Going by the estimated figure of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and the lifetime India net collections of his other top movies, it is safe to say that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is leading the list. This is followed by his 2018 movie, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

BHOOL BHULAIYAA FRANCHISE

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 hit the screens on November 1, 2024, coinciding with Diwali. It clashed with Singham Again at the box office. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy is expected to touch the Rs 245 crore mark by the end of its run in India. As far as worldwide collections are concerned, it is likely to end its theatrical run at Rs 370 crore globally.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected Rs 181.75 crore net in India during its release.

SONU KE TITU KI SWEETY

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety starred Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, and Nushrratt Bharuchha. The blockbuster film minted Rs 100.75 crore net in India.

Net India Collections Of Top 10 Kartik Aaryan's Films So Far:

Movie Net India Collections Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Rs 240 cr - Rs 245 cr (Expected) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Rs 181.75 crore Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Rs 100.75 crore Luka Chuppi Rs 88.5 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Rs 80.5 crore Satyaprem Ki Katha Rs 75.25 crore Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 Rs 60.5 crore Chandu Champion Rs 60 crore Love Aaj Kal Rs 33.5 crore Shehzada Rs 30.75 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Theatres

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

