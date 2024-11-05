Box Office: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 emerges 6th CLEAN HIT for Kartik Aaryan; Makes its way to the Rs 200 crore net India club

Kartik Aaryan is basking in the success of his recently released film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror comedy has been running well in theaters since the Diwali weekend. On Monday, Kartik's film had a great hold as it earned Rs 17 crore net at the box office and is expected to net Rs 13 crore on Tuesday. Despite its clash with Singham Again, Anees Bazmee's latest directorial has emerged as the sixth clean hit for Kartik in his career span over 13 years.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is Kartik Aaryan's Sixth Clean Hit After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and More

With its successful run, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is expected to enter the net Rs 200 crore club in India. Going by its expectations on Tuesday, the horror comedy will earn around Rs 130 crore after five days of its release. Before this, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 emerged as five clean hit movies of his career.

Released in 2022, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a blockbuster as it earned Rs 181.75 crore as its lifetime net collection in India. Pati Patni Aur Woh and Luka Chuppi collected Rs 80.5 crore net and Rs 88.5 crore net respectively. Both films became a hit during their releases in 2019. Luv Ranjan's 2018 superhit film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety made Rs 100.75 crore net in India. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, the 2015 film earned a lifetime net collection of Rs 60.5 crore

Have A Look At The Net India Collections Of Kartik Aaryan's 6 Hit Movies

Movie Net India Collections Verdict Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 Rs 60.50 crore Superhit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Rs 100.75 crore Superhit Pati Patni Aur Woh Rs 80.50 crore Hit Luka Chuppi Rs 88.50 crore Hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Rs 181.75 crore Blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Rs 130 crore in 5 days* Hit/Superhit

What's Next For Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Anurag Basu's next film. In an earlier Pinkvilla Masterclass @ IFP Season 14, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star confirmed his project with Basu.

"Abhi main Basu sir ki next film krrha hu. Woh mujhe bahot exciting magician maker lagte hain. Main bahot excited hu us film ko lekar (I will work with Anurag Basu in his next film. I feel he is an exciting magician maker. I am very excited about the film)," Kartik told us.

In the same conversation, Kartik Aaryan hinted that he will be playing a new character in Basu's film which the actor hasn't explored yet.

