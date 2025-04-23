Ground Zero Advance Box Office: Pre-sales begin for Emraan Hashmi led war-drama

Ground Zero Advance Box Office: Emraan Hashmi is set to return to the big screen with his upcoming war drama Ground Zero, based on the real-life events following the 2001 Indian Parliament terrorist attack. For the first time in his career, Emraan will portray an Indian soldier in Ground Zero. The actor was last seen as an antagonist in the final installment of YRF’s Spy Universe, Tiger 3, led by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Ground Zero is scheduled for release on 25 April 2025. The film is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and also stars Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain in lead roles. It is produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment, headed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The trailer for the film was released earlier on 7 April 2025, sparking hopes of an exciting action thriller infused with patriotism.

The film is set to release alongside the re-run of the cult classic comedy Andaz Apna Apna, featuring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Additionally, two major Bollywood films are already running in theaters: Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 and Sunny Deol’s Jaat. Advance booking for Ground Zero began today, 23 April 2025, just two days before its release.

With less than 48 hours remaining until its theatrical debut, the marketing campaign for Ground Zero has been relatively low-key. However, its momentum could pick up significantly post-release if the audience responds positively. A strong reception may enable this Emraan Hashmi starrer to hold its ground against the two already popular films at the box office, even if it doesn’t open with big numbers.

Watch the Ground Zero trailer

The film was initially planned for a direct-to-digital premiere on Amazon Prime, but the platform later requested a theatrical release first, placing the film in a box office showdown. While the film faces stiff competition in terms of hype and box office numbers, it is expected to receive a decent number of screens and showtimes, which could support a healthy run, provided it wins audience approval.

Following the release of Ground Zero, Emraan Hashmi is set to make his debut in Tollywood with two major projects later this year: Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG and G2, starring Adivi Sesh, the sequel to Goodachari.

