Box Office: Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners rakes in USD 7.8M to post second-biggest horror Monday post-covid

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler’s supernatural horror film Sinners continued its commanding box office run on its first Monday, scoring an impressive USD 7.8 million. The haul marks the second-biggest Monday total for a horror film in the post-COVID era, behind only A Quiet Place Part II (USD 9.5M on Memorial Day) and notably ahead of recent genre heavyweights including Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (USD 6.2M), Nope (USD 4.8M), and Us (USD 6M).

The Monday figure came with just a 36.6 percent drop from its Sunday total, showcasing incredibly strong momentum fueled by solid word of mouth. As of now, Sinners has amassed USD 55.8 million in the US, surpassing One of Them Days to become the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2025, all within its first four days of release.

Set in 1932 Mississippi, Sinners is a genre-bending blend of period drama, supernatural horror, and action. Jordan stars in dual roles as twin brothers returning to their ancestral hometown, only to be hunted down by a vengeful evil force. Coogler directed, co-wrote, and co-produced the venture, which marks his fifth collaboration with the star. The ensemble cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo.

The film was developed under Coogler’s Proximity Media banner, with Warner Bros. Pictures acquiring distribution rights following a competitive bidding war. Principal photography took place between April and July 2024. The haunting score was composed by Ludwig Göransson, reuniting with Coogler after their work on Black Panther and Creed.

Sinners had its world premiere on April 3 and opened wide in US theaters on April 18. It received a near-perfect 98 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating before its launch, thanks to its eerie atmosphere, gripping narrative, and socially resonant themes. Sinners is well on its way to surpassing USD 100 million domestically in the coming weeks, which would make it only the ninth horror film post-COVID to hit that milestone.

As Jordan hints at turning Sinners into a cinematic universe, the film’s momentum signals the possible birth of a new horror franchise and another commanding collaboration between Coogler and him.

