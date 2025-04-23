Box Office: Ben Stiller calls out leading Hollywood publication for downplaying success of Sinners; deets inside

Hollywood is currently witnessing the success of Michael B. Jordan’s latest R-rated Horror film, Sinners. The film is produced under the banner of Warner Bros. Pictures and helmed by Ryan Coogler. It features Michael in a double role along with Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo in its leading star cast.

On its release, Sinners was garnered with highly positive reviews from the audience as well as the critics. This same reception resulted in the film grossing USD 61 Million in its worldwide opening weekend. Though it is seen by many as an indication towards success, a leading Hollywood publication claims “Sinners has amassed $61 million in its global debut. It’s a great result for an original, R-rated horror film, yet the Warner Bros. release has a $90 million price tag before global marketing expenses, so profitability remains a ways away."

This headline attracted the attention of Hollywood actor Ben Stiller, who didn’t agree with this statement. The actor replied with a post stating, “In what universe does a 60 million dollar opening for an original studio movie warrant this headline?" In the same post, the actor got a reply saying that earning $60 million in one weekend is a great result, to which he further replied, “It is."

During this criticism of the media house, The White Lotus fame actor Patrick Schwarzenegger also stepped up. In this post by the official handle of the publication, the actor replied with “It’s opening weekend …,” reminding everyone that this R-rated horror film was just released last Friday on April 18. This comment from the actor also explains that it’s still very early to judge how well the movie will do at the box office or talk about its profits.

Watch the Sinners trailer

Sinners box office run

Out of the film’s global opening weekend total of USD 61 million, a major share of this horror movie comes only from the United States and Canada. The remaining overseas territories the film is running in contributed USD 15.4 million in the first 3 days. The current 5-day total of the film stands at a worldwide gross of USD 71.3 million against a budget of USD 90-100 million. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

