L2 Empuraan vs Bazooka Kerala Box Office: Comparing recent releases of Mollywood legends Mohanlal and Mammootty

Over the years, Mollywood has experienced tremendous growth as films have gone from having modest budgets to being massive blockbusters. It is now home to some of the biggest actors, including Mohanlal and Mammootty. Let us have a look at their most recent films, L2: Empuraan and Bazooka respectively, and how they performed at the Kerala box office.

L2: Empuraan, which starred Mohanlal, debuted during Eid and made a fantastic Rs 15 crore on its first day of release. The movie has now made Rs 86.22 crores in Kerala after 27 days of running at the box office, and it is still doing well. Empuraan is living up to the hype as a sequel to Lucifer because of its action-packed scenes and Mohanlal's enormous fan base.

Bazooka, on the other hand, is Mammootty’s latest film, released as a Vishu treat on April 10th. While it opened well, its performance has been more modest. After 13 days of running at the box office, the film has earned Rs 13.22 crores in Kerala. It’s still in theaters but facing tough competition from other Vishu releases like Alappuzha Gymkhana and Marana Mass.

The two movies of these legends are very different in terms of style and genre. L2: Empuraan is an action thriller directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, a sequel to Lucifer. Deeno Dennis's Bazooka is more of an action-packed drama with a young audience. Comparing the two is not really logical because they serve different sections of the audience.

It would be more appropriate to view Bazooka in conjunction with Mohanlal's next movie, Thudarum, rather than contrasting it with Empuraan. Thudarum has been creating buzz with its action-comedy crime drama storyline. It follows the story of a taxi driver, Shanmugham, whose life changes when his cherished black Ambassador car goes missing. With early excitement building up, Thudarum might find itself overtaking Bazooka at the box office soon, if early reports are anything to go by.

At this point, Bazooka faces a tough road ahead. Given the current trends, it will likely be overshadowed by new releases like Thudarum by the weekend. While both Empuraan and Bazooka star two of Mollywood’s biggest names, comparing them doesn’t feel quite right because they offer completely different experiences.

