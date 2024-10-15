EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan opens up on impact of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety on his career; 'From title announcement itself...'

Kartik Aaryan entered Bollywood with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. But seven years after his debut, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety became a game-changer in the actor’s career. In his latest conversation with Pinkvilla, Kartik explained that his monologues in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and its sequel made him popular. However, people didn't know his name.

Then came Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, co-starring Sunny Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha, and it brought him fame, success, and more career opportunities.

Kartik Aaryan was the latest guest on Pinkvilla Masterclass at IFP Season 14, where he was asked if he had ever tried to break his image of being the 'monologue guy.' In his response, the Luka Chuppi actor said, "Mujhe aisa kuch break nahi karna tha, I liked the fact that log mujhe woh lambe lambe dialogues dete hai bolne ke liye, perform karne ke liye, it's just that mera naam koi jaanta nahi tha tab, that was the only thing." (I didn't want to break any image. I liked that people gave me big dialogues to say, but they didn't know my name.)

Eventually, Kartik's fate changed with the release of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018. It turned him into a household name, and people started addressing the actor by his name.

Recalling the first time he felt the change, the actor said, "Mujhe yaad mein Gaiety ko gaya that, Friday ke baad Sunday ko gaya tha and again woh Housefull tha. So, udhaar log pehli baar mujhe Kartik naam se chilla rahe the, mere naam ko pehle baar le rahe the.” (I remember when I went to the Gaiety cinema, people shouted and chanted my name for the first time.)

Delving more into the film's impact, Kartik shared that since the title announcement of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, a different vibe for the film was established among the audiences. The versatile actor recalled how several people approached him and questioned the title, mentioning how weird it was. Moreover, the concept of bromance instead of romance was new for the audiences, which worked.

The film changed his career trajectory and brought him into the limelight. But, again, he got a lot of offers for comedy films after its release, and it took him a couple of films like Freddy and Dhamaka to prove his mettle as a diverse actor.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan's next film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, will be released on November 1, 2024, and its trailer has already sent social media into a frenzy.

