Top 5 Films At The Hindi Box Office On 31st January 2025: Deva and Sky Force battle it out for number one

January 2025 has finally ended with the last film of the month, i.e. Deva at the Hindi box office. The entry of Rosshan Andrrews' film has impacted the position of Sky Force in the list of top moving running in Hindi markets. Here's what the box office chart on January 31, 2025 looks like.

Deva Leads The Race; Sky Force Fights For 1st Spot

Backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva fetched Rs 5 crore on its opening day. Headlined by Shahid Kapoor, the action thriller would require momentum in the opening weekend to sustain well at the box office. Also starring Pooja Hegde, Rosshan Andrrews's helmer has clinched the first spot.

Meanwhile, Sky Force, which had been a top performer in Hindi markets in its first week, is now standing on the second position. Featuring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, the aerial actioner earned Rs 4.5 crore on its eighth day.

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama collected a business of Rs 10 lakh on its second Friday, similar to what it earned on first Thursday. The iconic anime film is now on the third spot.

Emergency and Pushpa 2 (Hindi), which earned Rs 5 lakh each at the box office on January 30, maintained same figures a day later. Kangana Ranaut-starrer is on the fourth position and Allu Arjun's mass action drama is at the fifth spot.

Box Office Chart Of Movies In Hindi Markets On January 31, 2025:

S No. Top Movies At The Hindi Box Office Net Collections 1 Deva Rs 5 crore 2 Sky Force Rs 4.5 crore 3 Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Rs 10 lakh 4 Emergency Rs 5 lakh 5 Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Rs 5 lakh

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which was re-released in theaters this year, is out of the competition after ending its theatrical run.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.