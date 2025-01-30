Top 5 Films At The Hindi Box Office On 30th January 2025: Sky Force spends last day without competition; Deva enters the arena
Ahead of Deva's arrival, Sky Force is enjoying the last day without big competition in Hindi markets. Let's take a look at the box office chart on January 30, 2025.
Sky Force, Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama, Emergency, Pushpa 2, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani are running at the Hindi box office these days. Sky Force has remained the top performing movie in the race since its release. Now, with the arrival of Shahid Kapoor's Deva tomorrow (January 31, 2025), the ranking game will witness a change in the Hindi markets.
Sky Force Enjoys Last Day As Top Performer; Deva To Change The Game
Backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Sky Force has completed a week of its release at the box office. On Day 7, Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer collected Rs 4.5 crore. The aerial actioner is on the first spot for the last time. It will compete with Deva with expectations of Shahid Kapoor-starrer to take over as the top film in Hindi markets.
Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama, which clashed with Sky Force, recorded Rs 10 lakh on the seventh day of its release. The Indo-Japanese anime film from the 90s is on the second position.
Starring Kangana Ranaut, Emergency hit the screens on January 17, 2025. The political action thriller earned Rs 5 lakh on second Thursday. It has almost ended its theatrical run and will soon leave the race with a sorry fate. Emergency is on the third spot.
The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 also added Rs 5 lakh to its kitty on the same day. Headlined by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the blockbuster mass action drama is on the fourth position.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which was re-released on January 3, 2025, fetched Rs 5 lakh on fourth Thursday. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the 2013 blockbuster is on the fifth spot in the list.
Box Office Chart Of Movies At Hindi Box Office On January 30, 2025:
|S No.
|Top Movies At The Hindi Box Office
|Net Collections
|1
|Sky Force
|Rs 4.5 crore
|2
|Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama
|Rs 10 lakh
|3
|Emergency
|Rs 5 lakh
|4
|Pushpa 2 (Hindi)
|Rs 5 lakh
|5
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|Rs 5 lakh
Speaking of Deva, it also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati. The film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
